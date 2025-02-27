Tennis Player Frances Tiafoe Spills on What Taylor Swift Is Really Like to Hang Out With

Attention, Taylor Swift fans. Here is yet another reason to be both jealous of someone who got to spend time with Swift and a reason to think she's even cooler than you already did. As reported by Billboard, in an interview with Tennis TV, tennis player Frances Tiafoe shared about his time chilling with Swift during a Kansas City Chiefs game in November. Turns out, she's a good hang.

"We go into this suite, and the first person we see in the suite is Taylor. I’m like, 'Okay, just try to act like you've been here before,'" Tiafoe recounted. Of course, Swift was there watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play for the Chiefs. Tiafoe was just there for a good time. The 27-year-old is currently the number 18 tennis player in the world. Last year, he made it to the semifinals of the U.S. Open for the second time, but was defeated by Taylor Fritz.

“It’s crazy because, you know, like, I’m not even saying I’m a Swiftie, but like, I appreciate greatness so much," Tiafoe said. "Seeing how cool she was, she’s got my ultimate respect."

Tiafoe—who attended the Chiefs game with his partner, fellow tennis player Ayan Broomfield—said that he also appreciated Swift knowing about him and talking to him about tennis. "She was very knowledgable about what I was doing. She was like, 'Man, we wanted to see you play in the final at the Open. She’s like, 'Trav loves you.'"

Tiafoe continued, "We were drinking all day together. She was so cool. One of the most humble people for who she is. Super down to Earth. She’s amazing, and hopefully, we can do that again."

A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv) A photo posted by on

Fans got a look at Tiafoe and Swift's time together right after it happened when Broomfield posted a few photos from the game on Instagram. These included a selfie Swift took of herself, Tiafoe, Broomfield, and Kelce, and one of the group posing together. On her Instagram Story, Broomfield wrote (via People), "I was talking to my friend a few weeks ago about wanting to experience a chiefs game. And look at frances overhearing the conversation and making it happen 😩🥹."

The interview with Tennis TV isn't the first time Tiafoe talked about hanging out with Swift and being a little starstruck by the situation. As reported by People, in a January interview with The Pivot, he shared, "I’ve said it in real time, whoever I’m with, like, ‘Yo, I’m out here taking shots with Taylor Swift.' Granted, I gotta keep it a buck, we’re here on The Pivot—I'm a Beyoncé guy. But at the moment I'm like, man, like, this is crazy, she's the biggest star out here."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The biggest star who Tiafoe may see in the stands watching him someday soon.