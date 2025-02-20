Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Made Travis Stop Being So Much Like Peter Pan
Travis Kelce (Taylor's Version).
Swifties used to have to wait for a new Taylor Swift album to learn about her relationships and try to piece together lyrics and symbolism. Now, fans just have to wait for a former NFL champion to speak out on a podcast. How times have changed! In a new interview with football podcast Fitz & Whit, Jason Kelce implied that dating Swift has made his younger brother, Travis Kelce grow up.
"One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up. He was like Peter Pan, like the Lost Boys," Jason said in the interview.
But, he added, the 35-year-old is maturing and that the change has been "staggering."
"I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing," Jason added with a laugh.
Travis hasn't changed entirely, though. "He is growing up. He’s still got that youthful enthusiasm," Jason continued. "I think he’ll kind of always have that. That’s just part of his personality. And I think it’s one of the reasons that every teammate has loved playing with him. Everybody that’s met Trav, you can’t help but love the guy. He’s a free spirit in the best possible way."
Maybe Swift also influenced Travis when it came to getting furniture. Podcast host Ryan Fitzpatrick said that when he visited Travis' house three years ago, he had a basketball hoop in his living room and now sofas.
Now, it has been confirmed, Travis does have couches. Jason explained that Travis—and Swift's??—puppy chewed a hole in the back of what Jason said was a very expensive piece of furniture.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
It's not only Jason who has spoken out about Swift's effect on Travis. The man himself has also talked about how his relationship has changed him.
"I’m enjoying all aspects of life, me and Taylor are happy," the Kansas City Chiefs player said on The Stephen A. Smith Show in January (via E! News). “Having that confidence and comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”
He added, "That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you." You see, it's kind of like Travis (Taylor's Version).
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Beyoncé Just Swerved Away From Her New, Gilded Aesthetic
She's dipping into one of Taylor Swift's favorite silhouettes.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Diana's Niece Amelia Spencer Reveals Secret Fifth Bridal Outfit
Royal (adjacent) wedding goals, period.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meet the Model-Off-Duty Hairstyle That Doubles as a Faux Face Lift
Jawline? Snatched.
By Emma Aerin Becker Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Have Just Made Their Biggest Commitment Yet
It's also destroying their house.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Looks Like Kylie Kelce Didn't Love Taylor Swift Being Booed at the Super Bowl Either
The Instagram "like" says it all.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Why Kylie Kelce Didn’t Eat the Home-Cooked Meal Taylor Swift Made for Her During a Double Date with Travis and Jason Kelce
"This is going to sound terrible..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Family “Would Love to See" Him and Taylor Swift "Spend Their Lives Together"
“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Felt "Helpless" When Taylor Swift Was Booed at the Super Bowl: "It Broke His Heart"
The NFL tight end "always protects" the singer.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Didn't Join Travis Kelce on the Field After Kansas City's Disappointing Loss at the 2025 Super Bowl
But that doesn't mean she isn't supporting him.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
All the Celebrities in Taylor Swift's Box at Super Bowl 2025
It's quite a guest list.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift's Stress Is Palpable in Pics from the First Half of Super Bowl 2025
She's *this close* to becoming a meme.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published