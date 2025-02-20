Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Made Travis Stop Being So Much Like Peter Pan

Swifties used to have to wait for a new Taylor Swift album to learn about her relationships and try to piece together lyrics and symbolism. Now, fans just have to wait for a former NFL champion to speak out on a podcast. How times have changed! In a new interview with football podcast Fitz & Whit, Jason Kelce implied that dating Swift has made his younger brother, Travis Kelce grow up.

"One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up. He was like Peter Pan, like the Lost Boys," Jason said in the interview.

But, he added, the 35-year-old is maturing and that the change has been "staggering."

"I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing," Jason added with a laugh.

Travis hasn't changed entirely, though. "He is growing up. He’s still got that youthful enthusiasm," Jason continued. "I think he’ll kind of always have that. That’s just part of his personality. And I think it’s one of the reasons that every teammate has loved playing with him. Everybody that’s met Trav, you can’t help but love the guy. He’s a free spirit in the best possible way."

Maybe Swift also influenced Travis when it came to getting furniture. Podcast host Ryan Fitzpatrick said that when he visited Travis' house three years ago, he had a basketball hoop in his living room and now sofas.

Now, it has been confirmed, Travis does have couches. Jason explained that Travis—and Swift's??—puppy chewed a hole in the back of what Jason said was a very expensive piece of furniture.

It's not only Jason who has spoken out about Swift's effect on Travis. The man himself has also talked about how his relationship has changed him.

"I’m enjoying all aspects of life, me and Taylor are happy," the Kansas City Chiefs player said on The Stephen A. Smith Show in January (via E! News). “Having that confidence and comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

He added, "That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you." You see, it's kind of like Travis (Taylor's Version).