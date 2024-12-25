Taylor Swift's Christmas Chiefs Game Outfit Is Still Under Wraps
The pop star didn't appear to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
All Swifties wanted for Christmas was a fresh Taylor Swift Chiefs game outfit—and maybe a Reputation (Taylor's Version) release date or a copy of her Eras Tour book. Alas, Taylor Swift didn't appear to deliver on the first wish list item at the Kansas City Chiefs' Dec. 25 match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By midway through the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce had made several big plays. (By the fourth quarter, he'd score a game-deciding touchdown.) Online, reports surfaced that the pair had given Christmas gifts to Kelce's Chiefs teammates and their partners. But there was no sign of Taylor Swift and her red, black, gold, and white Chiefs wardrobe present in the stands.
Wherever Swift spent the holiday, she was probably cheering on the Chiefs—just in cozy pajamas or an après-ski sweater instead of a Versace suit or Vivienne Westwood matching set.
She attended the holiday match-up last year at Arrowhead Stadium with her mom, Andrea, and her brother, Austin, in tow. Swift got festive in a Guest in Residence shearling-lined jacket, layered over a Polo Ralph Lauren sweater and a Hill House Home skirt. Prada platform loafers, a satin bow by Jennifer Behr, and her Pat McGrath red lipstick completed the giftable sideline look.
A holiday showing for Swift and Kelce would be even more romantic than her Dec. 25 track "Christmas Tree Farm." But it makes sense that Swift decided to stay home.
The star hasn't attended Chiefs' away games so far this season, on account of her busy Eras Tour schedule (and security concerns). She stopped by Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since concluding her $2 billion-generating tour on Dec. 21, however, watching Travis Kelce defeat the Houston Texans in a cuddly Charlotte Simone crimson faux fur coat and a vintage Chanel bucket hat. Her jewelry stack also included a sentimental game-day touch: a new diamond ring referencing Travis Kelce in its toi et moi garnet and citrine stones, by jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb.
With the Eras Tour wrapped and the Grammy Awards several weeks away, Swift might have an open schedule to attend Kelce's final games in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. But the next time she grants fans' wishes for another appearance might be even sooner. The Golden Globes are coming up quick on Jan. 5, and Swift attended last year in a green sequin Gucci gown to support her pal Selena Gomez. This year, Gomez is doubly nominated for her roles in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building—so there's a strong chance Swift shows up to cheer her on again.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Otherwise? She might just break her no-away-game policy and travel to Denver, CO, where Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on the same date.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Giving Gifts to Chiefs Players This Christmas
How sweet!
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Khloé Kardashian's Reason for Missing the Family Christmas Eve Party Is So Relatable
Sick kids take priority, no matter how famous you are.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Shirley MacLaine Revealed Her Secret to Living a Long Life to Billy Eichner
Would you try it?
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Every Taylor Swift Chiefs Game Outfit Ranked, From Classic Fan to Designer Touchdown
From classic fan to designer touchdown.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone Meet for a Wine-Soaked Girl Dinner in Matching Chanel Hobo Bags
The girls were girling in coordinating looks at Via Carota in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Loud Luxury Trend Says Celebrities Are Over Dressing "Just Like Us"
Quiet luxury's decline let A-listers do what they do best: shop.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck for Lunch in an Anti-Revenge Après-Ski Sweater
She's comfortable just the way she is.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's New $3,295 Diamond Ring Is a Romantic Tribute to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs
She debuted it during the latest Chiefs game.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Styles an Opulent Crimson Fur Coat Like a Chiefs Game Mini Dress
"She looks so expensive." - Everyone who sees this look.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Cozily Tackles Last-Minute Christmas Shopping With Her New Hermès Kelly and a Classic Winter Coat
But she still has her rare Hermès bag close by.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Starts Her Own Tory Burch Renaissance With an Unexpectedly Styled Tote
Even rock stars need functional tote bags.
By Halie LeSavage Published