All Swifties wanted for Christmas was a fresh Taylor Swift Chiefs game outfit—and maybe a Reputation (Taylor's Version) release date or a copy of her Eras Tour book. Alas, Taylor Swift didn't appear to deliver on the first wish list item at the Kansas City Chiefs' Dec. 25 match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By midway through the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce had made several big plays. (By the fourth quarter, he'd score a game-deciding touchdown.) Online, reports surfaced that the pair had given Christmas gifts to Kelce's Chiefs teammates and their partners. But there was no sign of Taylor Swift and her red, black, gold, and white Chiefs wardrobe present in the stands.

Fans hoped to see Taylor Swift at the Dec. 25 Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game. She didn't appear to attend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wherever Swift spent the holiday, she was probably cheering on the Chiefs—just in cozy pajamas or an après-ski sweater instead of a Versace suit or Vivienne Westwood matching set.

She attended the holiday match-up last year at Arrowhead Stadium with her mom, Andrea, and her brother, Austin, in tow. Swift got festive in a Guest in Residence shearling-lined jacket, layered over a Polo Ralph Lauren sweater and a Hill House Home skirt. Prada platform loafers, a satin bow by Jennifer Behr, and her Pat McGrath red lipstick completed the giftable sideline look.

Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs' Christmas Day game in 2023, wearing a Guest in Residence jacket with a Hill House Home skirt and Prada loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A holiday showing for Swift and Kelce would be even more romantic than her Dec. 25 track "Christmas Tree Farm." But it makes sense that Swift decided to stay home.

The star hasn't attended Chiefs' away games so far this season, on account of her busy Eras Tour schedule (and security concerns). She stopped by Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since concluding her $2 billion-generating tour on Dec. 21, however, watching Travis Kelce defeat the Houston Texans in a cuddly Charlotte Simone crimson faux fur coat and a vintage Chanel bucket hat. Her jewelry stack also included a sentimental game-day touch: a new diamond ring referencing Travis Kelce in its toi et moi garnet and citrine stones, by jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb.

Last week, Taylor Swift attended her first Chiefs game since the end of her Eras Tour wearing a Charlotte Simone faux fur coat, Manolo Blahnik boots, and a vintage Chanel bucket hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Eras Tour wrapped and the Grammy Awards several weeks away, Swift might have an open schedule to attend Kelce's final games in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. But the next time she grants fans' wishes for another appearance might be even sooner. The Golden Globes are coming up quick on Jan. 5, and Swift attended last year in a green sequin Gucci gown to support her pal Selena Gomez. This year, Gomez is doubly nominated for her roles in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building—so there's a strong chance Swift shows up to cheer her on again.

Otherwise? She might just break her no-away-game policy and travel to Denver, CO, where Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on the same date.