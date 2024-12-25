September 24, 2023, went down in history as the start of a Taylor Swift style era no one saw coming: that of a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Barely halfway through her record-breaking Eras Tour, Swift hard-launched her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from a private box at Arrowhead Stadium. She watched the Chiefs decimate the Chicago Bears (final score: 41-10) in an understated outfit any NFL fan could wear on game day: a Dôen tank top, denim shorts, New Balance sneakers, and a Chiefs windbreaker. The brand behind her jacket's name? New Era.

The "End Game" singer's game-day outfits only leveled up from there. Swift has cheered on Kelce in looks ranging from simple Chiefs crewneck sweatshirts and plaid skirts to a range of designer corsets by Balenciaga, Versace, and Vivienne Westwood. She's gone the distance, too: Earlier this year, the world watched as Swift raced from an Eras concert in Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where she made it time to see Kelce clinch his second Lombardi trophy while wearing a black corset and a braided ponytail.

These looks have all mixed style signatures fans recognize from Swift's album-themed outfits with stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer. Even when she's shopping for number 87 jerseys or garnet-and-gold sweaters, she looks toward women-owned brands, a balance of high-end and accessible labels, and vintage. (Sometimes, she wears all three at once.) Recently, Swift has also embraced 2024's loud luxury trend with a fangirl twist, blending vintage Chanel hats and Louis Vuitton watches with her pro-shop gear and sentimental jewelry.

Taylor Swift has attended 19 Chiefs games so far. Her style has evolved from fan-accessible gear (left, in 2023) to more opulent twists on Chiefs' colors (right, in 2024). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's impact on the NFL—and game-day outfits—can't be overstated. Affordable pieces (and glitter freckles) she wears to games have a tendency of selling out. By February 2024, Swift's presence alone had increased teenage girls' NFL viewership by 53%; the 2023-2024 season was also the highest-viewed football season by women since the league began collecting audience data back in 2000. At the same time that she's brought more viewers on board with football Sundays, Swift has made the weekly tunnel walk that much more enchanting.

The singer's journey with the Chiefs is far from over: They're set to play on Christmas Day, and they have a very high chance of returning to the Super Bowl field once again in 2025. Translation? More playoff games and more outfits to unpack.

After watching all 20 of Taylor Swift's appearances so far, I've ranked every single game-day outfit the pop star has worn to cheer on the Chiefs. I ordered them on a scale from "classic fan" (think: Chiefs crewnecks, varsity jackets, and under-$150 sneakers) to "designer touchdown" (in the vein of opulent faux fur coats and custom diamond rings that only a celebrity could access), evaluating the designers she chose to wear and the likelihood fans at home could copy the looks themselves.

As a fashion editor and Taylor Swift style expert who's reported on her looks for nearly eight years, I can confirm that all 20 Chiefs game-day outfits show a different side of what Swift has always done best: dressing for a theme and doing so with meaning.

Ready for it? Let the styling games begin.

20. Taylor Swift's Dôen Tank Top and New Balance Sneakers

Taylor Swift went casual for her very first Chiefs game in a white tank top by Dôen and Ksubi denim shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where were you when Taylor Swift confirmed her relationship with Travis Kelce by accepting his invite to appear at Arrowhead Stadium? I was online, feverishly tracking down her outfit credits. What surfaced online was an outfit every NFL fan has worn to an early-season game at one time or another, with a few trendy additions.

From the ground up, Swift chose a pair of New Balance 550 sneakers, one of 2023's It-shoe styles, in Chiefs colors (red, black, and white). From there, she added a pair of Ksubi denim shorts and a New Era Chiefs windbreaker—plus a white tank top from Dôen. Real fans know Swift also wore Dôen when she shared an Instagram post commemorating "local independent ladies" on the Fourth of July, days before she'd play Arrowhead Stadium on the Eras Tour and start the chain of events leading to her relationship with Kelce. Whether the credit overlap was intentional or not, it was too cute to ignore.

19. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Crewneck and Reformation Loafers

Taylor Swift joined Brittany Mahomes in a private box to watch the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Taylor Swift doesn't attend many away games. In 2023, she hit several with fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes by her side. This October 22 visit to SoFi Stadium came with Swift's most instantly shoppable look from her Chiefs repertoire. It included a '90s vintage sweatshirt, a pleated miniskirt, Reformation platform loafers, and Sézane socks. Later in the game, she'd change into a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. Naturally, she choose a pair with a bright red swoosh.

While closer inspection revealed that Swift also wore a Cartier necklace and Maria Tash earrings, the overall vibe was collegiate and casual. In other words? It's a Chiefs game outfit her fans could easily copy and paste.

18. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game WEAR by Erin Andrews Jacket and Balenciaga Bustier

Taylor Swift started integrating designers into her Chiefs game fashion with a Balenciaga bustier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the exception of her Balenciaga bustier, this Oct. 12, 2023 outfit follows a pattern Swift keeps in mind for several of her Chiefs game ensembles. Her windbreaker comes from sportscaster Erin Andrews' label; her jewelry winks at Travis Kelce with its Chiefs-approved gold and garnet tones. The designer credit is the start of Swift's move toward more opulent brands—but since it's a small part of the overall look, it reads as an overall more accessible moment.

17. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Area Shorts and Christian Louboutin Boots

Taylor Swift brought several of her close friends to cheer on Kelce at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With so many close friends joining her in a MetLife Stadium box—Blake Lively! Ryan Reynolds! Hugh Jackman!—cameras were naturally going to track Taylor Swift through the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game on Oct. 1, 2023. She kept things relatively simple, as if urging the NFL commentators to instead focus on the players she was supporting. Specifically, Swift went under-the-radar (for her) in a black long-sleeve top and Area shorts with crystal embellishments. Celebrating Travis Kelce's win later that night, she'd add a leather shacket by Gant over the top.

16. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Vintage Sweatshirt and Custom Rails Skirt

Taylor Swift attended an away game on Dec. 17, 2023, against the Patriots in her cozy-chic Chiefs best. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The big headline out of Taylor Swift's trip to Gillette Stadium was her cheerful smile and wave as Patriots fans booed her (and the Chiefs). She got the last laugh when the Chiefs won the game—and when fans clocked just how instructive her outfit was. Even with the base of a custom plaid mini skirt by Rails, Swift kept things mostly accessible in a logo crewneck sweater, knitted Kut the Kit Beanie, and a Mejuri statement ring. (The gem at its center? Red for the Chiefs, of course.)

15. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Vintage Sweatshirt and Khaite Mini Skirt

Taylor Swift began integrating more designer pieces into her look for the Dec. 10, 2023 match-up with the Buffalo Bills. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything Swifties have come to love about their leader's high-low styling was on display in this mid-season look from 2023. Taylor Swift checked the vintage box with a '90s-era Chiefs jumper; the luxury box with a Khaite mini skirt; and the women-owned, affordable box with Mejuri jewelry and Larroudé boots.

14. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Jeff Hamilton Jacket and Louis Vuitton Jewelry

Taylor Swift took a minimalist's approach to game-day styling in a black and white outfit for a 2023 New Year's Eve game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift kept things fairly simple while taking in the New Year's Eve match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31, 2023. She traded overt red-and-gold pieces for a sleek, $850 bomber jacket by Jeff Hamilton and black pants that, to this day, haven't been ID'd yet. Underneath, Swift added Christian Louboutin ankle boots, a Louis Vuitton ring, and a belt by The Row: definitely luxurious, but nowhere near as extravagant as some of her other Arrowhead Stadium outfits.

13. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Versace Corset and Denim Shorts

Taylor Swift started the 2024-2025 football season in a Versace denim corset and Daisy Dukes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift decided to ramp up some of the style signatures from her first season on the NFL sidelines when she returned for round two in September 2024. Attending the Chiefs' home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5, she returned to her favorite bustier shape (this time, from Versace), styling it with hot pants by Grlfrnd and over-the-knee Giuseppe Zanotti boots. This look wasn't as overtly Chiefs-coded as some of her others: only her jewelry by Howl and Lizzie Mandler explicitly worked in the garnet and gold team colors. Still, her denim-on-denim had a sentimental element: She wore the exact same corset top in a different fabric on one of her earliest NYC dates with Travis Kelce. How sweet!

12. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game GANT Jacket

Taylor Swift selected a limited-edition jacket by Gant for the AFC Division playoffs on Jan. 21, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sportswear brand GANT was one of Taylor Swift's most reached-for labels in 2023. While she usually reserved its overcoats for her downtown New York City dinners with Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, she selected a special one for the Jan. 21 AFC Playoffs earlier this year. Her red and white bomber jacket came from a limited-edition collab between the designer and Kilo Kish. The piece channeled "Ivy League culture" with a preppy cut and Americana colors (red and white) that also happened to vibe nicely with the Chiefs dress code. While it wasn't as on the nose as her past sweatshirts, it had just as much team spirit.

11. Taylor Swift's Custom Chiefs Game Puffer Jacket and Christian Louboutin Boots

Taylor Swift high-fived fans in a custom jacket during the AFC playoffs against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few through-the-window glimpses of Swift's custom Chiefs puffer jacket by Kristin Juszczyk (wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk) were all it took for the singer's outerwear to go viral—never mind that she also had paired it with heavy-duty Christian Louboutin boots and a sleek Manu Atelier bag. This outfit earned its spot half-way through my ranking for impact alone. Once Swift commissioned a jacket customized to show off Kelce's name and number, orders for Juszczyk's creations skyrocketed, and she even inked an official deal with the NFL, per CNN.

10. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Vintage T-Shirt and Louis Vuitton Bag

Taylor Swift tried a new vintage styling trick at the Sept. 15, 2024, game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, this Chiefs game outfit included flashes of Louis Vuitton jewelry and one thigh-high pair of Giuseppe Zanotti boots. But the hints of sparkle came from deceptively affordable necklaces—one is only $128, the other is $120—and the star of the look was a 1996 vintage T-shirt styled like a dress. That's a styling tip anyone can take home with their oversize tees.

For a look as close to Taylor's as possible, source West Side Storey: a local vintage shop in Kansas City that reportedly provided Swift's easygoing, one-of-a-kind mini.

9. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Super Bowl Dion Lee Corset and Area Jeans

Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl—after playing shows in Tokyo, Japan, just days before—in her signature corset top and black jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift loves a self-reference, and nowhere was that more apparent than her Super Bowl outfit. She winked at some of her earlier Chiefs game appearances throughout her look, starting with a Chiefs bomber jacket from WEAR by Erin Andrews slung over her shoulder. Then came her black Dion Lee corset (a nod to the tops she'd chosen on several sideline occasions) and crystal-lined Area jeans (a parallel to the Area shorts she wore earlier in the season). Christian Louboutin ankle boots, Shay jewelry pendants, and about $10,000-worth of custom Travis Kelce-themed accessories (including a Judith Lieber clutch shaped like a football) completed the trophy-winning look.

8. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Guest in Residence Jacket and Prada Loafers

Taylor Swift attended the 2023 Christmas Day game in a Guest in Residence jacket and Prada loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift looked pretty as a present attending the Chiefs' 2023 Christmas Day game. She filled her outfit with pieces from woman-owned brands, including a plaid Hill House Home skirt and a shearling-lined jacket from Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence. The elements of luxury arrived in the form of chunky Prada loafers, Foundrae jewelry, and a red Polo Ralph Lauren sweater. With a Jennifer Behr bow tied in her hair and a swipe of her signature red lipstick, Swift's outfit was the gift that kept giving to any Swifties who tuned in.

7. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Cashmere Sweater and Christian Louboutin Boots

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce on the field after the 2024 AFC Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In all the adorable press about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meeting on the field after the 2024 AFC Championship game, you may have overlooked her casual-chic outfit. Then again, how could anyone miss her red Guest in Residence sweater when it was in every photo of the couple's sweet 30 yard-line PDA?

As the tags suggest, Swift wore her Chiefs colors to this Jan. 28 game in support of Kelce while giving her upvote to Gigi Hadid's knitwear label. This game decided whether the Chiefs would make it to the Super Bowl, and Swift chose her good-luck accessories accordingly. Side-by-side with her Jacquie Aiche diamond signet ring and Wove x Michelle Wie West diamond tennis bracelet, she also stacked on a gold ring with an enamel 87 jersey and a heart-shaped Foundrae charm with a "T" for Travis (and Taylor) in the center. Her cashmere sweater and Christian Louboutin boots could've belonged in any daytime luxury outfit, but her sweet, wearable nods to Kelce took them to another level.

6. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Vintage Jacket and Chanel Necklace

Taylor Swift embodied '80s glamour at the Nov. 4, 2024, game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's collection of vintage Chiefs jackets grew by another find for her Nov. 4, 2024 stop by the Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. This 1990s coat allegedly came from a fan who listed it on eBay for $169 in August—and sold it directly to Swift's stylist.

Wherever the jacket came from, there's no denying how it works with Swift's Agolde shorts, knee-high Christian Louboutin cowboy boots, Dior saddle bag, and slate of rare jewelry. It's a riff on the proportions she'd worn for several other Chiefs games at this point—just amplified and elevated with flashier designer names. Mixed in with familiar, sentimental ruby rings and Louis Vuitton earrings, the singer also added a new-to-her vintage Chanel necklace.

5. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Louis Vuitton Sweater and Alaïa Boots

Taylor Swift coordinated with Donna Kelce in red and black for the Nov. 29 Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A red quarter zip sweater and black skinny jeans could belong in any Chiefs fan's closet. But the Taylor's Version of this down-to-earth look has above-average credits. Swift elevated her luxe-finish Paige jeans from the 2023 season with a Louis Vuitton knit retailing for $4,900, platform Alaïa boots valued at $1,650, and a $2,390 Versace crossbody bag. She also returned to one of her favorite jewelers, Dana Rebecca, for hoop earrings studded with marquise-cut diamonds.

The most points-worthy aspect of this outfit is honestly how it debuted: alongside Donna Kelce, who coordinated with Swift in black leather-like pants of her own.

4. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Versace Suit and Thigh-High Boots

Taylor Swift entered CEO mode on Nov. 10, 2024, wearing a Versace skirt suit to the match-up against the Denver Broncos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace, Versace, Versace. Every piece of Swift's red-and-black CEO outfit and major accessories (that is, her shoes and bag) for the Nov. 10, 2024 Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos came with Donatella's signature except for one. Her corset, while resembling the Versace design appearing on an early 2023 date with Kelce, was actually pulled from the Victoria's Secret sale rack.

Meanwhile, Swift's jewelry and timepiece leaned all the way into the businesswoman-chic energy of her checkered suit and elegant French twist. Along with her $54,000 Louis Vuitton Tambour watch, she also displayed ruby, diamond, and garnet jewelry from David Yurman, Effy, and Retrouvai. She could have gone straight from the sidelines to the Universal Music Group boardroom in this notably not-sporty game-day outfit. I hope she had cozy plans with Kelce instead.

3. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Vivienne Westwood Set

Taylor Swift dropped by the Oct. 7, 2024, game against the New Orleans Saints wearing a crucial designer for her Tortured Poets era: Vivienne Westwood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department era fashion had to be summed up by a single designer, it would be Vivienne Westwood. The London-founded label's corsets and draped dressed have starred in Swift's closet since mid-2023, when she first began teasing her upcoming music. She's worn everything from Westwood's drop waist dresses to matching plaid skirt suits and watercolor gowns—and when her latest album joined the Eras Tour set list, Westwood created two custom white dresses for Swift's performances.

Eras combined at the Oct. 7 Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints. Swift arrived in a plaid-on-plaid Vivienne Westwood set, featuring a draped, off-the-shoulder top and a pleated mini skirt. She piled on the designer's orb logos throughout the rest of her outfit, including drop logo earrings and a jacquard-print bag. This outfit earns its No.3 spot for its literal head-to-toe commitment to one significant designer, as well as its jewelry. Swift also piled on gems valued at well over $20,000 in aggregate, including her vintage Cartier necklace, Effy ruby and diamond rings, Jacquie Aiche bracelets, and Maria Tash diamond earrings. The plaid print may have been Poets-coded, but the accessories were Midnights-bejeweled.

2. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Charlotte Simone Coat and Vintage Chanel Bucket Hat

On Dec. 21, Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans in a cuddly Charlotte Simone coat and vintage Chanel bucket hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift exited her private golf cart for her Arrrowhead Stadium tunnel walk on Dec. 21, fans on X had the same refrain: "She looks expensive." I happen to agree. Swift's Charlotte Simone faux fur coat, Manolo Blahnik boots, Tod's bag, and vintage Chanel hat combine rich textures into a game-day look that's, well, rich.

The most superlative part of her outfit wasn't quite as easy to see. Her Penny Lane coat's wispy oversize sleeves concealed two special pieces of jewelry: a new diamond, garnet, and citrine ring by Stephanie Gottlieb plus an Effy Jewelry diamond ring. The former's toi et moi (that's French for "you and me") setting symbolizes Taylor and Travis through two gems in Chiefs colors, surrounded by a band of tiny twinkling diamonds.

1. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Stella McCartney Coat, Stuart Weitzman Boots, and Cartier Jewelry

Taylor Swift attended the Dec. 3, 2023 match-up against the Green Bay Packers in a furry Stella McCartney coat and black turtleneck sweater. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This look from Taylor Swift's appearance at the Dec. 3, 2023 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers is the epitome of a private box outfit in my book. First, because it brings together several of the pop star's favorite luxury designers, in the form of her '80s Cartier Argrafe necklace (valued at $21,500 when it was listed at Wilson's Estate Jewelry), thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots, and Louis Vuitton mini skirt. Second, because it also works in Swift's penchant for supporting the people she loves while also championing her friends' businesses. Her red teddy bear coat (which initially sold for $2,400) comes from Stella McCartney: a close friend and eco-conscious designer she's worn dozens of times over the years.

The textured coat is beyond cozy for a winter game; the single, statement piece paired to sleek boots and a mini skirt works in Chiefs colors while doubling as an elegant, out-to-dinner outfit. Swift could easily have chosen this look for one of her trips to Via Carota or The Corner Store. In sum: This is the outfit of a No.1 fan with a cheer section of her own.