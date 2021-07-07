25 TV Shows With So Much Nudity, 'Game of Thrones' Looks Tame
Netflix has done so much for onscreen nudity.
By Amanda Mitchell published
Back in the day, you had to go out to a video store, look in a private room behind some beaded curtains for a video, drive back home, and then use your VHS player to get nakedness on your television. Or, even worse, you had to call a number and pay over the phone each time you wanted to watch some nudity on screen. But we've come a long way, baby, and now pretty much every channel (barring basic cable) has their own way for a viewer to get their eyes on some boobs and some butts. For your viewing pleasure, we've gathered the most naked shows on television that you can stream now. Happy watching!
'Rome'
Rome, which premiered in 2005, paved the way for gritty/sexy HBO drama series. Which means without its pioneering use of sexy people doing sexy things in period costumes, a show like Game of Thrones may never have existed.
'Masters of Sex'
With a title like Masters of Sex and a home on Showtime, it would honestly be more shocking if this series didn't have a ton of nude scenes. The series is set in the '50s and '60s and focuses on real-life, pioneering sex researchers Dr. William Masters and Virginia Johnson (played by Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan).
'P-Valley'
Speaking of sexy premises on premium cable, we have to give a shoutout to Starz's P-Valley, which follows employees at a strip club in Mississippi.
'Carnival Row'
Amazon's Carnival Row is here to fill the "fantasy elements with lots of naked people" shaped void in your TV diet. The steampunk-set series takes place in an alternate reality where faeries, fauns, and other magical creatures exist alongside humans (and get busy with them).
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl'
This ITV classic follows a high-end call girl (played by Doctor Who alum Billie Piper) who relays the often-hilarious tales of the trade (think British Sex and the City with a prostitute).
'True Detective'
If it's on HBO, you can bet there are going to be naked people. True Detective has had some notable nude moments, like when Alexandra Daddario bared all in Season 1.
'Black Sails'
If you've always wondered what would happen if you took Game of Thrones and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and put them in a blender, then start binging Black Sails. The Starz series is set during the "Golden Age" of piracy and features, you guessed it, plenty of ARRRGH-rated moments (won't apologize for puns, ever).
'Vinyl'
This short-lived HBO series about the record industry boasted an A-list cast with the likes of Olivia Wilde and Juno Temple, as well as some of the rawest, most real moments of TV nudity ever to hit the airwaves.
'Spartacus: Blood and Sand'
Spartacus: Blood and Sand is the first season of Starz's Spartacus series, which follows a gladiator in ancient Rome. Period costumes, action, drama, lots of sexy times and nudity—this is literally the perfect fix if you're ever feeling Game of Thrones withdrawal.
'True Blood'
If HBO dramas and gratuitous nudity are synonymous at this point, True Blood deserves a lot of the credit. The vampire-fueled, paranormal romance made Game of Thrones look tame when it comes to nudity. Seriously.
'Euphoria'
HBO's gritty teen drama, Euphoria, is all about the darkest side of teenage life and it dives headfirst into heavy issues like drug use and sex in honest and real ways. So, yes, nudity is a given.
'Californication'
When a show's title is literally a play on the word "fornication," you should know going in that you're in for a lot of sex and, by extension (on premium cable, anyway), a lot of nudity. Showtime's Californication, about a sex-obsessed novelist, is definitely that.
'Harlots'
I mean, this Hulu original series is about a brothel. Nudity is almost built into the equation. Starring Samantha Morton as Margaret Wells, an 18th-century brothel owner and mother who finds her entire way of life thrown askew when a rival madam steps into her territory. Lots of cleavage to be seen in these corseted gowns.
'The Deuce'
Yet another show with a concept just begging for nude scenes. Created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, the same people who brought you The Wire, The Deuce follows life in Manhattan during the late 70's Golden Age of Porn and prostitution. Starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, this show is sexy as hell, and even more naked.
'Naked and Afraid'
Naked is in the title, I couldn't leave this one off of the list! Yes, it's naked, and no, not the sexy kind of naked. Naked and Afraid takes two strangers–usually a man and a woman—and drops them in a desolate, dangerous environment, with no food, water, or clothing. And they have to just... survive. They've got to make it to 21 days... in the jungle.
'Shameless'
Shameless lives up to its name with the amount of nudity the show has. Following a working-class family in Chicago just trying to make things work, this show's ensemble cast has never shied away from showing a little skin.
'The Affair'
The Affair is another show where the title implies a little bit of nudity must be involved. Following two married couples, Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Allison (Ruth Wilson) as well as Noah (Dominic West) and Helen (Maura Tierney), as Noah and Allison embark on the titular affair, the show shows the affair from both halves' perspective. There's plenty of sex, and plenty of skin to be found here.
'Westworld'
Considering the first episode includes a naked Evan Rachel Wood, this list would be incomplete without Westworld. Taking place in the future at a themepark for adults of the same name, allowing visitors to become gunslingers in the Wild West. How his theme park operates is through androids, who look like humans but are easily programmable, or so they initially thought. While the premise may not sound naked-friendly, it's got plenty of boobs and butts to be found.
'Easy'
Easy is an anthology series following modern romance in Chicago, so there's plenty of sex to be found here. Given that each episode follows a new storyline, and the show has some of your favorite celebs, you may get a glimpse on someone who you never knew you wanted to see in the nude!
'Narcos'
Following the story of the rise of the cocaine trade in the 1980's and the real life stories of the drug kingpins and the law enforcement trying to take them down. And yes, there are plenty of nude scenes.
'Orange is the New Black'
Orange takes place in a woman's prison and the catalyst for the show involves a lesbian romance—there's no question about how naked this show gets. Telling the stories of the prison and how the women came to get there, this show has an abundance of nude scenes.
'Altered Carbon'
Based on the 2002 book of the same name, Altered Carbon takes place 300 years in the future where memories and consciousness can be transplanted into an organically created "surrogate" called a "sleeve", following Takeshi, a political operative with mercenary skills as he wakes up suddenly in a new "sleeve" and is given the choice to go to jail for his crimes, or help the police solve a murder they believe his "sleeve" has committed. Everyone gets naked on this show. Naked AF.
'Sex Education'
Sex Education is far raunchier and more explicit than the average teenage drama, and being on Netflix surely helps that. The series follows a lonely high schooler who recruits his sex therapist mother and another girl in his class to open a "health clinic" for teens. It's a show about sex, so no surprise about the naked content here.
'Outlander'
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan's time-travel romance show is very sexy, and very naked! Balfe plays Clare Randall, a nurse in 1945 who finds herself suddenly back in 1743, and must rely on Jamie (Heughan) to help her. Of course, another period piece means plenty of space for cleavage!
'American Gods'
Well, the first nude scene on this show involves a man getting absorbed into a woman's vagina, so it's needless to say that American Gods is naked-friendly, and equal-opportunity naked (meaning both men and women bare all.) Based on the 2001 Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, American Gods follows Shadow, after the death of his wife, being visited by Mr. Wednesday, a mysterious man who knows a lot about him and his dark past. Mr. Wednesday gives Shadow a warning that things are only getting crazier from there, and spoiler alert: they do.
Amanda Mitchell is a writer and podcaster with bylines at Marie Claire, OprahMag, Allure, Byrdie, Stylecaster, Bon Appetit, and more. Her work exists at the apex of beauty, pop culture, and absurdity. A human Funfetti cake, she watches too much television, and her favorite season is awards season. You can read more of her work at amandaelizabethmitchell.com or follow her on Instagram and Twitter @lochnessmanda.
