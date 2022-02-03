Gigi Hadid Says Daughter Khai Won't Be Modeling Any Time Soon, "Could Be an Astronaut" If She Wants To

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik—who recently split up amid a lot of not-great news—famously keep their daughter Khai out of the spotlight. During her latest interview with InStyle, Hadid confirmed that this won't be changing any time soon.

Interviewer Laura Brown asked her about Mickey Mouse ears, to which Hadid answered, "Someone sent some mouse ears for Khai—the iridescent pink ones with the bow." Brown hit back, "Do you and Khai just wear them around on a random Thursday?" and Hadid answered, "Oh, yeah. Normal dress-up."

Further on, the model spoke about when she actually started her career. "Technically, I started modeling when I did Baby Guess," she said. "But I don't really remember my childhood modeling. It was more something that was fun for me because I got to play in the sand. My mom took me out of it before I realized it, so it never got to my head."

But, true to form, she won't even consider signing little Khai up for Baby Guess campaigns. "Yeah. No. You know, she's going to do what she wants to do," Hadid said. "She could be an astronaut. I don't know."

She continued, "She could be the first astronaut to go to space with mouse ears on." OMG, how cute would that be?

As part of the interview, Hadid also reflected on how life has changed since she had Khai in 2020. "I still can't believe [that I made a baby]. It's wild," she said. "A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my god. Where did you come from?'"

Speaking about her relationship with her "mom friends," she added, "We only talk about babies and sleeping and what bottles don't leak. One of them was like, 'Hey, do you ever want to get dinner without the kids?' I was like, 'Yeah, girl. Let's go.'" Hope they made it happen.