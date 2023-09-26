Natalia Bryant Gets the Sweetest Advice from Supermodel Gigi Hadid Before Bryant’s Runway Debut

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, made her runway debut last Friday, walking in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week. Bryant said her nerves were calmed by talking to Donatella Versace before the show, but Versace wasn’t the only one in her corner—Bryant had ample advice from some of the most successful models working today, including Gigi Hadid (who also walked in Versace’s show), Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Precious Lee.
Vogue helped facilitate the advice session, tasking Bryant with asking her peers what she should expect for her first show. Before Bryant and Hadid went on camera, the veteran supermodel had already given Bryant advice off-camera; Bryant began the video by sharing with Vogue’s Instagram followers that the two “had already talked about [Hadid’s advice].” Hadid summed up her words of wisdom: “I said to just try to take in the moment and let yourself, like, remember it,” she said.
Hadid also shared some behind-the-scenes inside baseball with Bryant (and all of us watching), telling her that “In the rehearsal, they’re going to tell you to walk fast. They’re going to yell. They’re going to scream at you to walk fast.” She finished her advice session by encouraging Bryant, saying “You’re going to be great. I love you! I’m so proud of you, I’m going to cry.” Bryant was on the same page, replying “No, I’m freaking out. I’m going to cry.”
Hamlin, for her part, told Bryant to “Own it! Just walk.” She added “Just be comfortable and just do it. You’re going to slay.” Precious Lee also offered up advice, infused with her signature confidence: “Think of something you want to keep in mind,” she said. “I won everything. Everything is mine. But you can borrow it if you need to.” Bryant eagerly responded, “That would be great.”
In addition to her runway debut with Versace, Bryant also took to the catwalk for Boss’ show later that day. Ahead of her big debut, Bryant told Vogue “I am beyond excited about making my runway debut. It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella [Versace] and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special.”
And Hadid, Hamlin, and Lee weren’t the only models who dispensed advice to the young model, per People. Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, Bryant said, “encourages me to have my own walk and establish my own way of doing things. I’ve always loved watching videos of Naomi walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to. My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk, and always with your head held high.’”
And, in addition to support from fellow models, Bryant, as ever, had the unwavering support of her mom, Vanessa, who proudly sat front row for her daughter’s debut.
