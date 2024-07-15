'Gilmore Girls' Star Keiko Agena Says She's Always Been "Team Jess"

Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena has Thoughts in the "best boyfriend" debate around the show.

Speaking to E! News, the actress—who portrayed Lane Kim on the cult drama series—shared which love interest she always liked best for her on-screen best friend Rory Gilmore (portrayed by Alexis Bledel).

"I pretty much have stayed a team Jess person this whole time," Agena told the outlet. "And I don't think I'm gonna change."

Explaining her choice, she continued, "I felt like their passions were the same. They both loved reading, they both loved books. They loved challenging each other and the friction of that was so fun to watch."

Jess Mariano was portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia, and counts many die-hard supporters among fans of the show. Rory's other main boyfriends on the show were Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), who is often seen as the least controversial of her love interests, and Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), who is the most controversial of the lot.

Agena further explained why she loved the romance between Jess and Rory, telling E! News, "Because you can grow in the other ways. I think maturity wise, we all had to grow. They were young when they met. But having that fiery interest where you can always talk about things and grow together. I feel like that's the bedrock of a good relationship."

As the outlet points out, Agena knows a little something about solid relationships, having been married to the musician Shin Kawasaki for 18 years.

The actress appeared on the Gilmore Girls revival in 2016. Since then, she has acted in the likes of 13 Reasons Why and Better Call Saul, and currently has three upcoming projects, according to iMDb.