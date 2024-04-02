Gisele Bündchen Seemingly Drops Another Hint About the Truth Behind Her Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen seems to be slowly publicly peeling back the layers of her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel separated from Brady in 2022 after 13 years of marriage and initially, the pair were hesitant to speak out about their divorce. Instead, they focused on how well they were co-parenting their two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen is also still involved with Brady's son, Jack, who was three months old when the pair got together and is from Brady's prior relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.
But in recent weeks, Bündchen has subtly revealed more about her divorce from the NFL legend. She shared a note on her Instagram story with a quote from Brazilian writer Wandy Luz.
"you look at a person and can't imagine the story they carry—the pains, traumas, fears, just as we can't even imagine how strong, capable, and resilient someone is, behind smiles and glances are achievements and victories; there are people and moments they overcome and dreams and desires to be achieved. there's so much you'll never know. so, be kind whenever you can," the quote read.
This comes right after Bündchen responded to claims that she cheated on Brady with her current partner, Joaquim Valente. “That’s a lie,” she told the New York Times. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful."
“They have to deal with their communities," Bündchen continued. "They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”
The former Victoria's Secret model met the martial arts pro in 2021, but they apparently didn't start dating until 2023. In February 2024, a source spoke to Page Six about the relationship and confirmed they are "deeply in love."
The divorce from Brady came as a surprise to many, and reports suggested that it was linked to Brady's unexpected decision to come out of retirement. A source claimed Bündchen was furious about this as he had initially stepped away from football to prioritize family time.
Brady has also been linked to several new partners since the split, including Irina Shayk, a former Victoria's Secret model who frequently worked with Bündchen. At one point, he was also speculated to be dating Kim Kardashian.
Meanwhile, Bündchen was supported by her new flame at the launch of her cookbook, Nourish. She looked thrilled onstage as she spoke to the gathered audience, and Valente was spotted grinning at her. Bündchen even gave him a shoutout as she thanked him and his siblings Pedro Valente and Gui Valente—also known as the Valente Brothers—for teaching her about "food spacing and food combining" for health.
