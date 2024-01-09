Someone Close to Selena Gomez Is Adamant That She Was Not Shading Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes

Since the Golden Globes took place on Sunday night, one question has rocked the internet like no other: what did Selena Gomez tell Keleigh Teller and Taylor Swift?

It's pure luck that the moment was caught on camera, or perhaps this is less surprising given how many cameras are following Swift at all times.

You can clearly see Gomez lean in to whisper something. Swift and Teller look surprised, and Teller asks something, to which Gomez nods.

But what did she say?!

Detectives on the internet who claim to be skilled in lipreading claim that the conversation is as follows:

Gomez: I asked for a picture with him and she [ Kylie Jenner ] said no.

Teller: With Timothée?

*Gomez nods*

This is based on some fans sleuthing on the internet; it has not been proven in any way.

In response, an individual close to Gomez has come forward to confirm that this is most certainly not the case. The source told People, "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie."

How can they be so certain, without being either Swift, Teller, or Gomez?

The source further confirmed that Gomez "never even saw or spoke to them."

This does sound more likely, given that it seems like Jenner and Chalamet spent a large part of the evening smooching and talking intimately and weren't focused on much else. The only photos of them are together at their table, occasionally with someone joining.

Would Gomez really have walked up to the table just to take a photo with Chalamet? Would Jenner have refused this, given that the two have never been romantically linked in the past?

Chalamet and Gomez do have a small history as co-stars: both starred in A Rainy Day in New York, and he was once featured on one of Gomez's Instagram Live sessions, encouraging fans to go out and vote.

Personally, I think she was too busy scouting a place to sneak off and make out with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, to make her way over to Jenner and Chalamet's table.

But that begs the question: what did Gomez tell the girlies that had them so shocked?

The mystery continues—but please, no more lipreading.

