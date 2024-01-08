Last Night’s Golden Globes Was Filled With Heartfelt Reunions

The real prize of last night's Golden Globes isn't the shiny awards people take home but, at least for us viewers at home, it's the incredible reunions we get to witness.
Put all these famous faces in one room, and you're guaranteed to get the most exciting pairings, many from works of yesteryear that we loved and still cherish to this day. Many actors grow close over the course of filming; some even end up in a romantic relationship or a lifelong friendship.
However close they get over filming, it makes me simply giddy to see them reunited for a night, and here are the best reunions of the 2024 Golden Globes!
Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz
Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz: Cinna and Katniss reunited! As excited as I am for this The Hunger Games reunion, it's also reminding me of the last time we saw them together, right before she entered the arena...BRB, crying. #IYKYK
Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep
She got it from her mama! Sophie and Donna have found their way off their little island and all the way to the Golden Globes, where they both look incredible. It's enough to make you say, Mamma Mia!
Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht
The cast of Suits is back together! Perhaps another nod to the rumors of a spin-off being in the works? While they didn't let anything slip about that, Torres did open up about their group chat (please add me!).
Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt
"Don't be ridiculous, Andrea, everybody wants this." Well, if this is what it looks like, then yes, please! A The Devil Wears Prada reunion, only missing Andy (played by Anne Hathaway, who seemingly wasn't in attendance last night). Emily Charlton and Miranda Priestly prove once more that they're the best dressed. Maybe soon, we'll get to see Emily finally make it to Paris.
The Cast of 'Oppenheimer'
So it's not really a reunion, as they were accepting the many awards that Oppenheimer took home last night, but they just look so happy together that they just needed to be included here!
Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short
This Only Murders in the Building reunion is only missing Steve Martin! Selena Gomez looked stunning, and maybe she even told Meryl Streep the secret she whispered to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller...
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
