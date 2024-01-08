Selena Gomez Told Taylor Swift a Secret That Made Her Gasp, And Fans Think They Know What It Was

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are besties, and besties tell each other everything.
Gomez demonstrated this tenfold at last night's Golden Globes, when she leaned in to tell Swift an inaudible secret, prompting a shocked gasp from the Midnights songstress, as well as Keleigh Sperry (Miles Teller's wife) who was sat next to her.
Clips of this have gone viral, and there is no sound for us to decipher what Gomez said, but amateur Selenator lip readers think they know what the hot goss was.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift talking at the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/MhQobfJ0qnJanuary 8, 2024
This is what several fans believe was said:
"'i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no' – selena gomez
"'with timothee?'
"*selena nods*"
Basically, people believe that Kylie Jenner wouldn't let Gomez take a picture with her new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, but it's very easy for people online to run with the juiciest story rather than the truth, so please make sure you take this with a huge dollop of salt.
The context here is that Gomez and Jenner had some ALLEGED beef last year, when fans believe the reality star made fun of the Rare Beauty founder for over-laminating her eyebrows (by her own admission).
Both women rapidly shut down the rumors, with Jenner writing, "this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."
Gomez backed her up, commenting, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"
All of this happened within the larger context of Gomez', again, alleged feud with Hailey Bieber, who is close friends with Jenner.
A post shared by Comments By Celebs
A photo posted by commentsbycelebs on
Both Gomez and Bieber implored that fans stop creating factions and drama at the time. In March 2023, the "Single Soon" singer wrote on Instagram Stories, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.
"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.
"I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."
And in April, Bieber wrote, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.
"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.. And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone"
