The 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Reunited at the Emmys—Be Still, My Heart

Grey's Anatomy's 20th season won't premiere for another two months. But the massive cast reunion at the 2024 Emmy Awards has everyone talking.

Katherine Heigl turned heads on the red carpet, wearing an on-trend red gown and matching red lipstick. But the star got even more fans' attention when she reunited with her former Grey's costars to present an award at the 75th Emmys.

Heigl teamed up with Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the show. (Rumors swirled that Sandra Oh might also join the Grey's presenters, but those turned out to be just that: rumors.) During the actors' time onstage, Heigl noted that "there have been some changes [on the show] over the years," which made her costars laugh. But all of the stars noted that the show's devoted fans are what's kept it on the air for so many seasons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, the 2024 Emmys weren't the first Grey's Anatomy cast reunion in recent years. In 2023, Pompeo and Heigl reunited for Variety 's "Actors on Actors" interview series, where they discussed Pompeo's character, Meredith, being a "pick-me girl," as well as Heigl's Emmy-winning turn as Izzie.

Heigl's departure from the series was surrounded by drama after the star withdrew her name from Emmys consideration in 2008, saying she wasn't "given the material" worthy of a nomination. The comments sparked tension between her, the show's producers, and creator Shonda Rhimes. But given the Emmys presenter reunion, it looks like Heigl isn't on bad terms with her former costars, at least.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grey's reunion was a sweet Easter egg for fans of the medical drama's early seasons. Heigl and Chambers are no longer on the show, but they're still happy to share the stage with their former costars.