Gypsy Rose Blanchard Didn’t Let Prison Get in the Way of Her Love for Taylor Swift

Music has the power to get you through the most difficult times. For many of us, Taylor Swift's albums have helped us weather through breakups, being ghosted, friendship drama, and more. For Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Swift's music helped her to get through seven years in prison.

Blanchard is a familiar name and face by now. She was sentenced in 2015 for conspiring with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. The murder and her mother's Munchausen syndrome by proxy were the subject of a popular Hulu miniseries, The Act, which starred Joey King.

Blanchard was released three years early and posted her first "freedom selfie" yesterday.

Speaking out on her time in prison, Blanchard told TMZ how Swift's music helped her to get through this difficult time in her life, which you could even call her Prison Era. Let's hope her cellmate was a fan too, otherwise this would be enough to cause them to enter their "Reputation" Era.

Even from behind bars, Blanchard kept us with her idol and listened to all of her music. She used money sent by her father to purchase new albums, and she even specifies that this includes all of the rereleases - I wouldn't expect anything less of a Swiftie!

Apparently, Blanchard feels Swift's music kept her going throughout this time and pushed her to fight for her freedom.

What's next now that this surprising Swiftie is out? Well, first on the list is trying to meet her idol!

Blanchard hopes to meet Swift at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game tomorrow. Swift will likely be there supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the team. Blanchard's husband, Ryan, surprised her with tickets for it, and they've been forming this plan for a while.

Well, let's hope Swift has no "Bad Blood" for this unlikely fan and won't need to ask her to calm down. Either way, it's heartwarming to see how Swift's music impacts so many people in different ways!