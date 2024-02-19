Halle Bailey Shared Sweet Photos From Before and After Welcoming Her Son Halo

Halle Bailey looks so happy after welcoming her son Halo.
Weeks after confirming that she had become a first-time mom, the Little Mermaid star has shared side-by-side pictures of herself during and after pregnancy on Twitter.
In both pictures, Bailey is wearing the same hot pink leggings and sweatshirt set, with the obvious difference that in the first she is sporting a baby bump, and in the second she is carrying her little boy—whose face is hidden with a heart emoji to protect his privacy.
One fan commented, "such a beautiful mommy son duo"
before vs after 💘 pic.twitter.com/m5WMgKFXcPFebruary 17, 2024
In early January, Bailey confirmed that she had been pregnant and that she had given birth to her baby boy with boyfriend DDG.
She wrote on Instagram at the time, "even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo ... the world is desperate to know you"
Fellow doting mom Khloé Kardashian commented, "Congratulations mommy!!!! Welcome to the world sweet Halo! What a blessing!! This is when life gets even better"
Bailey's The Color Purple costar Taraji P. Henson added, "Congrats my baby"
Other well wishes poured in from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Lauren Jauregui, Jade Thirlwall, Octavia Spencer, Rowan Blanchard, and Francia Raisa.
A photo posted by hallebailey on
Bailey and DDG have been together for a little over two years. When promoting her solo album in late 2023, the singer said of her partner, "This is my first deep, deep, real love. This has been a really beautiful, transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about. It’s like, 'What the heck did I just experience and go through?' A whirlwind of amazingness. You never know what you’re capable of until you’re put through it."
Oh, I love love. <3
