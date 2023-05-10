Halle Bailey Dazzled in a VERY On-Theme Dress for 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

It's been a long and winding road since The Little Mermaid live action movie was first announced in 2019, but this week, the movie finally premiered in Los Angeles, ahead of its May 26 release.

Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel, made sure to mark the occasion in proper mermaid style, and absolutely dazzled as she posed for the cameras in her gleaming gown.

This dress was made of a silvery metallic fabric that imitated the look of water, and featured a double shell-shaped bodice, plus a mermaid-style skirt, making it the most appropriate garment possible for this particular event.

The gown came courtesy of designer Valdrin Sahiti, a label beloved by Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Paris Hilton and many more.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Posting pictures from the event on Instagram, Halle wrote, "the little mermaid LA premiere.. we made it ... you guys, i’m so overwhelmed and overjoyed that this movie is almost here for you all to see. this was the first premiere of the press run and i have been in tears and feeling oh so grateful.. this is just a little peak of some pictures, i will be posting more soon"

Vanessa Hudgens popped in to comment, "Perfect."

Lauren Jauregui said, "ANGEL BBYYY this dress is everythinggggg!"

Kerry Washington wrote, "A true mermaid"

As for Halle's sister Chlöe Bailey, she told her, "i’m insanely proud of you. i love you."

Halle and Chlöe shared the most heartwarming moment together at the premiere, when they ran into each other's arms.

Halle told Entertainment Tonight, "Oh my gosh, I'm so happy that my sister's here. It makes me so happy that she's here. It makes my whole day."

Too cute!