Prince Harry's Latest Interview Will Make a Family Reconciliation "Even More Awkward," Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry is still on the book promotion interview trail.

This past weekend, he sat down with internationally renowned trauma specialist Dr. Gabor Maté for a conversation that was widely regarded as fairly inoffensive, when compared to previous sit-down chats of Harry's.

But for royal expert Christine Ross, it still wasn't an amazing move if the Duke of Sussex' goal is to reconcile with the Royal Family.

"Harry's recent interview really just refuels the conversation about his fractious relationship with his family, making any sort of reconciliation or reunion even more awkward," Ross told Marie Claire on March 6.

"Although I think he has good intentions, his constant reciting of his traumas and experiences may begin to backfire as people tire of hearing the same story over and over."

Among other things, Harry told Dr. Maté, "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself."

Harry also addressed his similarities with his late mother Princess Diana. "Certainly throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family," he said. "I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same."

A few days ago, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail about the interview, "I don't thing this will change things.

"Things are bad, there is a serious rift. The best that can be said is that this didn't make things worse."

He added, "There was no direct attack on the monarch and there was also, although it was all in the background—the past he was escaping from—there was no direct attack at all on any member of the Royal Family.

"I think there will be a lot of relief and thanks."

The duke's relationship with his family was dramatically worsened by the publication of his shock memoir Spare in January, to the point that it's extremely unclear whether he and Meghan Markle will attend the King's coronation in May.