Prince Harry's Latest Interview Will Make a Family Reconciliation "Even More Awkward," Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry is still on the book promotion interview trail.
This past weekend, he sat down with internationally renowned trauma specialist Dr. Gabor Maté for a conversation that was widely regarded as fairly inoffensive, when compared to previous sit-down chats of Harry's.
But for royal expert Christine Ross, it still wasn't an amazing move if the Duke of Sussex' goal is to reconcile with the Royal Family.
"Harry's recent interview really just refuels the conversation about his fractious relationship with his family, making any sort of reconciliation or reunion even more awkward," Ross told Marie Claire on March 6.
"Although I think he has good intentions, his constant reciting of his traumas and experiences may begin to backfire as people tire of hearing the same story over and over."
Among other things, Harry told Dr. Maté, "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself."
Harry also addressed his similarities with his late mother Princess Diana. "Certainly throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family," he said. "I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same."
A few days ago, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail about the interview, "I don't thing this will change things.
"Things are bad, there is a serious rift. The best that can be said is that this didn't make things worse."
He added, "There was no direct attack on the monarch and there was also, although it was all in the background—the past he was escaping from—there was no direct attack at all on any member of the Royal Family.
"I think there will be a lot of relief and thanks."
The duke's relationship with his family was dramatically worsened by the publication of his shock memoir Spare in January, to the point that it's extremely unclear whether he and Meghan Markle will attend the King's coronation in May.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Being "Left Out in the Cold" With Frogmore Eviction, Royal Expert Says
They've been offered an alternative.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend the Coronation or Not, It's a "Lose-Lose Situation," Royal Expert Says
Discretion is the answer, says Christine Ross.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Clips of Justin Bieber Being Repeatedly Sexualized as a Teen Are Going Viral on TikTok
This is so not OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Being "Left Out in the Cold" With Frogmore Eviction, Royal Expert Says
They've been offered an alternative.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend the Coronation or Not, It's a "Lose-Lose Situation," Royal Expert Says
Discretion is the answer, says Christine Ross.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Feels Very Strongly" About Whether Prince Harry Attends the Coronation, Royal Expert Claims
They're not exactly on speaking terms.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Not Be Able to "Control the Narrative" Moving Forward, Royal Expert Claims
Public opinion is changing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Gabor Maté Interview At Least "Didn't Make Things Worse," Royal Expert Says
The bar is... low.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Has Made a "Big Mistake" by Evicting Harry and Meghan: "The Optics Are Terrible," Royal Expert Says
In the immortal words of Vivian Ward, "Big mistake. Huge."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were "Smiling" But With "Underlying Tension" on Date Night Amid Frogmore Eviction
I mean, it makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ignoring Prince Harry Would "Spell Disaster" for Charles, William and Kate, PR Expert Says
They need to keep up appearances, says Carla Speight.
By Iris Goldsztajn