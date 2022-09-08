Harry Styles Hilariously Addressed the Chris Pine/Spit Incident

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Don't Worry Darling drama is easily my favorite celebrity news saga of the year, and it just keeps. On. Giving. Here's the latest.

You may have heard of a little incident called "Harry Styles allegedly spitting in Chris Pine's lap at the Venice Film Festival," but either way, here's a little chronological reminder.

Amid alllll the rumors circulating around the release of Don't Worry Darling (on-set feuds, contradicting messages, a Holivia breakup), people were obviously scrutinizing the unfolding of the movie's press stop in Venice, and there was A LOT to see.

But, for obvious reasons, SpitGate was the crux of it all: A video has been circulating of Harry Styles taking his seat next to Chris Pine during the festival, in which the One Direction alum appeared to spit in Pine's lap. In the footage, both Pine and Olivia Wilde next to him looked pretty stunned.

It's worth noting that another video surfaced, taken from another angle, which appears to prove that Styles' face was way too far away from Pine's lap to have been able to spit in it, according to the laws of physics.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty)

A rep for the Star Trek actor quickly shut down the rumors, stating, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

But this shut-down doesn't mean that the jokes have slowed down, and famous jokester Styles himself got in on the fun.

Playing a show in the U.S., the singer said, "It's wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."

The clip was shared widely on TikTok and naturally, fans were obsessed. As am I. As am I.