Harry Styles Hilariously Addressed the Chris Pine/Spit Incident

I'M OBSESSED.

arry Styles performs on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at the War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Jo Hale / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

The Don't Worry Darling drama is easily my favorite celebrity news saga of the year, and it just keeps. On. Giving. Here's the latest.

You may have heard of a little incident called "Harry Styles allegedly spitting in Chris Pine's lap at the Venice Film Festival," but either way, here's a little chronological reminder.

Amid alllll the rumors circulating around the release of Don't Worry Darling (on-set feuds, contradicting messages, a Holivia breakup), people were obviously scrutinizing the unfolding of the movie's press stop in Venice, and there was A LOT to see.

But, for obvious reasons, SpitGate was the crux of it all: A video has been circulating of Harry Styles taking his seat next to Chris Pine during the festival, in which the One Direction alum appeared to spit in Pine's lap. In the footage, both Pine and Olivia Wilde next to him looked pretty stunned.

It's worth noting that another video surfaced, taken from another angle, which appears to prove that Styles' face was way too far away from Pine's lap to have been able to spit in it, according to the laws of physics.

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty)

A rep for the Star Trek actor quickly shut down the rumors, stating, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

But this shut-down doesn't mean that the jokes have slowed down, and famous jokester Styles himself got in on the fun.

Playing a show in the U.S., the singer said, "It's wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."

The clip was shared widely on TikTok and naturally, fans were obsessed. As am I. As am I.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.