Harry Styles Pledged $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety After Texas School Shooting
He wants to help however he can.
Harry Styles has pledged $1 million in donations to a gun safety organization following the horrifying school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the latest in a long series of senseless tragedies.
The singer will donate proceeds from his upcoming tour of North America, named "Love on Tour 2022," to Everytown for Gun Safety. Live Nation will match his donation.
Styles took to Instagram to share why this donation mattered to him, captioning his post, "End gun violence."
The text image read, "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas. On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."
The second slide read, "Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens."
The last slide contained the following call to action: "Text 'ACT' to 64433 to join Everytown in the fight to end gun violence."
Live Nation matched his post with the words, "Live Nation is proud to join Harry Styles in matching his donation to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund—equalling over $1 million and counting."
Styles' pledge comes in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas shooting at Robb Elementary School, which killed 19 children and two teachers, and injured 17 more people.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also recently showed her support by visiting the town of Uvalde, paying her respects at a makeshift memorial to the victims, and donating food to volunteers at a local blood drive.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
