Harry Styles Made Out With His Celebrity Crush Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo

Big few days for former members of One Direction.
Just as rumors emerge that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are dating, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted making out with intention in Tokyo, Japan.
A video has emerged on social media which shows them kissing with a whole lot of tongue next to a car, and of course commenters have lost the plot over this development.
"sorry i just f***ing woke up to FOOTAGE of harry styles and em rata sucking the soul out of each other," wrote one person.
"i did not expect to open twitter and see harry styles and em rata licking each other’s faces off," tweeted another.
"I’m sorry but this Harry Styles and Em Rata video is my princess diana, I will be 69 years old asking people what they were doing when they saw the video," quipped someone else.
"Imagine being the guy riding your bike past Harry Styles making out with Em Rata," observed another.
Someone else shared their favorite TikTok comment about the situation, which read, "I cant handle this anymore what am i supposed to tell the kids"
HAHA, I love this.
Anywho, apparently, circa 2014 or 2015, Styles called Ratajkowski his "celebrity crush" during a One Direction interview, per Amanda Hirsch, who said, "Harry manifested this"
Hmm, if you have a crush on—say—Tracee Ellis Ross or, like, Zac Efron, it might be time to say something... Or maybe it only works if you're Harry Styles. Who's to say.
For context, Styles was previously in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, which ended in November. Ratajkowski divorced from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, and has since been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric André.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
