Hilary Duff's Husband Got High and DMed the 'Love Is Blind' Cast

Somehow, Michelle Obama is also involved...?

los angeles, california october 12 l r hilary duff and matthew koma attend the 5th adopt together baby ball gala on october 12, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by michael kovacgetty images for adopt together
(Image credit: Michael Kovac)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is giving Ryan Reynolds a serious run for his money when it comes to being the funniest husband on Instagram.

Koma recently shared that he underwent a vasectomy, and following his surgery, he got—in his own words—"a little high on Valium" and went on a Love Is Blind season 6 watching spree.

With his emotions heightened by the drama, the musician couldn't help but look up some of the reality show's key players on Instagram and send them impassioned messages, which he then screenshot and shared to his Stories.

What ensued is nothing short of glorious, with many of the cast members actually replying to him, and one of them even taking vasectomy advice from him. And if you thought this whole thing couldn't possibly get any funnier, Michelle Obama literally got involved at one point as well. PLEASE.

If you've devoured Love Is Blind already, I hope that this tasty sampling of Koma's Instagram Stories speaks for itself. You are so welcome!

Matthew Koma / Instagram

Matthew Koma DMs Jimmy and Kenneth from Love Is Blind.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Matthew Koma / Instagram)

Matthew Koma / Instagram

Matthew Koma DMs Jeramey from Love Is Blind.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Matthew Koma / Instagram)

Matthew Koma / Instagram

Matthew Koma DMs and FaceTimes Johnny from Love Is Blind.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Matthew Koma / Instagram)

Matthew Koma / Instagram

Matthew Koma DMs Jeramey and Trevor from Love Is Blind.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Matthew Koma / Instagram)

Matthew Koma / Instagram

Matthew Koma DMs Laura and Chelsea from Love Is Blind.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Matthew Koma / Instagram)

Matthew Koma / Instagram

Matthew Koma DMs Michelle Obama and Laura from Love Is Blind.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Matthew Koma / Instagram)

Koma then put the same question he put to Obama to The Bachelor's official Instagram account: "Are you guys watching this sh*t ?"

And THEN, Michelle Obama literally replied to Koma, although it seems she was addressing a different Story than those about Love Is Blind.

The singer-songwriter ended his Instagram extravaganza with a selfie and the words, "Alright the meds wore off and I'm gonna get back to raising my kids and sh*t. Good times"

Matthew Koma / Instagram

Matthew Koma signs off from Love Is Blind DM spree.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Matthew Koma / Instagram)

If you're as obsessed with this low-key meltdown of Koma's as I am but you're not quite getting all the references, Marie Claire has a bunch of content for you to brush up on the status of a few of the couples from the series (major spoilers included):

OK, love you, bye!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸