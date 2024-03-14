Hilary Duff's Husband Got High and DMed the 'Love Is Blind' Cast

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is giving Ryan Reynolds a serious run for his money when it comes to being the funniest husband on Instagram.
Koma recently shared that he underwent a vasectomy, and following his surgery, he got—in his own words—"a little high on Valium" and went on a Love Is Blind season 6 watching spree.
With his emotions heightened by the drama, the musician couldn't help but look up some of the reality show's key players on Instagram and send them impassioned messages, which he then screenshot and shared to his Stories.
What ensued is nothing short of glorious, with many of the cast members actually replying to him, and one of them even taking vasectomy advice from him. And if you thought this whole thing couldn't possibly get any funnier, Michelle Obama literally got involved at one point as well. PLEASE.
If you've devoured Love Is Blind already, I hope that this tasty sampling of Koma's Instagram Stories speaks for itself. You are so welcome!
Koma then put the same question he put to Obama to The Bachelor's official Instagram account: "Are you guys watching this sh*t ?"
And THEN, Michelle Obama literally replied to Koma, although it seems she was addressing a different Story than those about Love Is Blind.
The singer-songwriter ended his Instagram extravaganza with a selfie and the words, "Alright the meds wore off and I'm gonna get back to raising my kids and sh*t. Good times"
If you're as obsessed with this low-key meltdown of Koma's as I am but you're not quite getting all the references, Marie Claire has a bunch of content for you to brush up on the status of a few of the couples from the series (major spoilers included):
- Where Do AD and Clay Stand After ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?
- Are Amy and Johnny From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Still Together?
- What’s Going on With Brittany and Kenneth From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?
- What’s the Status of Jeramey and Laura’s Relationship After ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?
OK, love you, bye!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
No, That Photo of Princess Kate in the Car With Prince William Wasn't "Doctored"
Everyone settle down please.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
What’s Going on With Brittany and Kenneth From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?
A recent TikTok clip is casting doubts on their relationship status.
By Andrea Park Published
-
Where Do Laura and Jeramey (and Sarah Ann) Stand After 'Love Is Blind' Season 6?
Here's what happened after the two of them jet skied off into the sunset.
By Andrea Park Published
-
A Former Writer for the Canceled 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Revealed What Was Meant to Happen
Lizzie sleeps with WHO?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child: "Surprise Surprise!"
Congratulations!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hilary Duff and Drew Barrymore Bond Over the Numerous Rejections They’ve Received in Their Careers: “There’s Been So Many Times When I Felt Like A Loser”
“You don’t know how many auditions I didn’t get. You don’t know how many times I got told no.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published