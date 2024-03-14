Hilary Duff's Husband Got High and DMed the 'Love Is Blind' Cast

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is giving Ryan Reynolds a serious run for his money when it comes to being the funniest husband on Instagram.

Koma recently shared that he underwent a vasectomy, and following his surgery, he got—in his own words—"a little high on Valium" and went on a Love Is Blind season 6 watching spree.

With his emotions heightened by the drama, the musician couldn't help but look up some of the reality show's key players on Instagram and send them impassioned messages, which he then screenshot and shared to his Stories.

What ensued is nothing short of glorious, with many of the cast members actually replying to him, and one of them even taking vasectomy advice from him. And if you thought this whole thing couldn't possibly get any funnier, Michelle Obama literally got involved at one point as well. PLEASE.

If you've devoured Love Is Blind already, I hope that this tasty sampling of Koma's Instagram Stories speaks for itself. You are so welcome!

Koma then put the same question he put to Obama to The Bachelor's official Instagram account: "Are you guys watching this sh*t ?"

And THEN, Michelle Obama literally replied to Koma, although it seems she was addressing a different Story than those about Love Is Blind.

The singer-songwriter ended his Instagram extravaganza with a selfie and the words, "Alright the meds wore off and I'm gonna get back to raising my kids and sh*t. Good times"

If you're as obsessed with this low-key meltdown of Koma's as I am but you're not quite getting all the references, Marie Claire has a bunch of content for you to brush up on the status of a few of the couples from the series (major spoilers included):

OK, love you, bye!