Ina Garten Played Beer Pong for the First Time at a Party Taylor Swift Hosted

Ina Garten had a bit of a brutal introduction to the world of beer pong.

The famous cook experienced the drinking game for the first time after she went backstage at her friend Taylor Swift's concert, and it didn't go particularly well.

"I’m crazy about Taylor Swift," Garten told WSJ. Magazine in a video interview. "After the show, she invited us to go to a party that she gave for all of the crew, and my friend Kate said, 'Let's go play beer pong.'

"And as we went over there, Abby Wambach, who had just won the World Cup championship for soccer, came over to me, and she said, 'I'm gonna be your advisor.' I'm like, 'Great!' I said, 'What's your advice?' and she said, 'Get the f***ing ball in the f***ing cup!' I was like, 'That's your advice?'"

It's certainly....straightforward.

Ina Garten on Taylor Swift Afterparties, Relationship Advice and More | The One with WSJ Magazine - YouTube Watch On

Garten and Swift have been good friends for a while, with both women being big fans of each other's work.

The cook told their origin story on TODAY last year.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I did a photo shoot with Taylor, and we cooked together. I just so fell in love with her. She was 25," Garten explained. "And actually the first time I saw her was here! She was, like, 16, she was out on the plaza, and I remember my assistant and I hanging out of the upstairs window like two teenagers, just going, 'Oh my God, she's amazing!'"

So cute.

Ina Garten Says Friendship With Taylor Swift Started On TODAY - YouTube Watch On

As for how the two women first officially met, Garten told People in April, "I met Taylor actually when Food Network Magazine asked rock stars 10 years ago who their favorite Food Network people were, and Taylor chose me.

"So she came for a photo shoot for the day, and then we saw each other for a while afterwards. She invited me to lunch and she came back for lunch one day in East Hampton. I just so admire her."