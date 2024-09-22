Taylor Swift's Plaid Fall Mini Skirt Perfectly Color-Coordinates With Gigi Hadid's Coat for a New York Girls' Night
The mega-star doesn't only match outfits with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been on a couple's style streak for the ages, turning up everywhere from the US Open to an Electric Lady Studios wedding to a Brooklyn pizza joint in coordinating outfits. But with Kelce traveling to an away-game for the Chiefs this weekend, Swift needed to call in new reinforcements to match her fall plaid mini skirt and Vivienne Westwood drip for a night out in Soho.
Enter Gigi Hadid, fresh off the Versace Spring 2025 show in Milan. She flew back to the US shortly after her Sept. 20 runway walk to join Taylor Swift on Sept. 21 at New York City's The Corner Store restaurant, for a girls' night with a classically fall palette to match.
Taylor Swift opted for a night-out formula she and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer have favored over the past year: something from Vivienne Westwood (in this case, a cropped long-sleeve sweater and snakeskin ankle booties with an enormous heel) plus an academic plaid micro-mini skirt and a Stella McCartney bag. Later, she threw a Vivienne Westwood striped trench over the top. Photos of the full look are available on Page Six.
Gigi Hadid put down the floral dress she wore on the Versace runway and chose something more aligned with her signature cool mom-meets-model style. She chose a high-shine brown trench coat that matched the tone of Swift's belt, with a crewneck white T-shirt and khaki trousers peeking out from underneath.
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid had their fair share of matching outfits before Travis Kelce entered the chat. The duo, along with a sprawling friend group of models and singers, often hits up New York City restaurants in coordinating black dresses and tall boots to match. Gigi Hadid's takes usually skew toward the sleek and minimal with a pop of gold jewelry, while Swift gets more experimental with proportions and textures.
This time around, Taylor Swift's fall plaid mini skirt falls in line with a micro-trend within her wardrobe. Throughout her Tortured Poets Department-era fashion, tied to her most recent album, Swift has worn an assortment of Dior tartans and Vivienne Westwood plaid skirt suits for both casual dinners and red carpet events. Variations on the pattern play into the moody, scholarly tone and visuals of her latest songs. Appearing in an outfit for a girls' night out, they also feel classically fall.
Swift might return to her couple-style beat on Sept. 22. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Atlanta Falcons, and Taylor Swift so far attended every game of the 2024-2025 NFL season—with red and black outfits to match. Those looks have involved everything from vintage T-shirts worn as dresses to denim Versace corsets and thigh-high boots.
Of all her recent fashion choices, though, Taylor Swift's newfound thing for plaid is the most in agreement with the Fall 2024 runways. There's a veritable resurgence in English countryside chic happening, ranging from horse girl equestrian boots and ruched dresses to the return of the barn jacket. Tartans and plaids are of course a huge part of the look as well. Forget signs of Reputation (Taylor's Version) or a thirteenth studio album—last night's plaid mini skirt might just be a clue that Swift is casting her vote for the fashion trends women actually wear. And, bringing Gigi Hadid along with her.
Shop Plaid Mini Skirts Inspired by Taylor Swift
