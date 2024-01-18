Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Have Broken Up Again, Reports Say

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's romance is no more, if reports are to be believed.

The Elvis star and the YouTuber have called it quits again after two years of on-and-off relationship, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

The two were first spotted together in December 2021 in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood, though it wasn't until May 2022 that Us Weekly confirmed that they were officially dating. But it wasn't long after that, in August 2022, that reports emerged the lovebirds had broken up, as reported by People. Still, they were then spotted together several times as early as a month after that first breakup, leading people to believe they weren't over for good.

In July 2023, after Elordi and Gianulli had been spotted together many times, including on vacation in Italy, People finally confirmed they were in fact an item.

Throughout the course of their relationship until now, both parties have been very discreet and haven't spoken out about their romance publicly.

Before the two were linked, Elordi had been dating model and actress Kaia Gerber, while Gianulli had been dating singer Jackson Guthy.

Elordi has also previously been linked to his Kissing Booth costar Joey King.

The actor rose to fame via that Netflix movie series, and has gone on to star in the likes of Priscilla, Saltburn, and Euphoria. He is also famous for his glorious handbag collection.

As for Gianulli, she has been a successful YouTuber and influencer for many years, though her name crossed into the mainstream when it turned out her parents—Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli—had bribed the University of Southern California to ensure hers and her sister Isabella's admission. This was part of the wider college admissions scandal that exploded in 2019.