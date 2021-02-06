Prince Harry Was Spotted Filming with James Corden in Hollywood Friday

At around noon on Friday, Prince Harry and late night host James Corden were spotted leaving the CBS lot in Los Angeles in a double-decker tour bus.

Harry and Corden are longtime friends (Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, were even among the celebrity guests invited to Harry's 2018 royal wedding to Meghan Markle), but sources say the outing wasn't just a friendly catch-up.

According to People, Harry and Corden "taped a COVID appropriate segment of Carpool Karaoke on the double decker" on Friday. They also reportedly had a great time catching up, though and there was "a lot of joking around and laughter" as they toured Hollywood and "chatted about Harry's life in the US and his focus now."

Prince Harry seems to be working on a new project. The royal was spotted hanging out with The Late Late Show host, James Corden, in Los Angeles on Friday. Specifically, they were spotted hanging out and laughing together on the upper level of a double-decker tour bus.

Harry and Corden are famously friendly—Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, were among the lucky invitees on the guest list for Harry's royal wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018, after all—but this didn't seem to be purely a "catching up with an old friend" kind of meet up.

"They taped a COVID appropriate segment of Carpool Karaoke on the double decker," a source told the publication. "They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter. They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry's life in the US and his focus now."

According to TMZ, the bus ride edition of Carpool Karaoke was no simple shoot. TMZ reports that Harry and Corden's bus, which left from the CBS lot around noon on Friday, was "surrounded by a full crew, including 3 cameras and also got a police escort!"

Show of hands if you can't wait to see Harry sing and already plan on bookmarking the YouTube video?

