James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show after over eight years as the show's host.

Of course, he couldn't go without filming one last "Carpool Karaoke," which quickly became the most iconic segment from Corden's stint as a late-night host.

To help him say farewell in style, superstar Adele decided to drive him to work (instead of him driving her, as was the original concept). Unfortunately, this wasn't the gift you might think it would be, since—by her own admission—Adele isn't the world's most capable driver. Still, the two managed to create a super emotional 20-minute segment.

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Commenting on his exit from the show, Corden told Adele, "I'm excited and scared in equal measure. I don't know, it's been a crazy eight years. In one sense, it feels like it's gone like that, and in another sense I feel like I don't really remember what life was without being here."

The two spent some time reminiscing on some of the best "Carpool Karaokes," such as the first one ever, starring Mariah Carey; the one where Stevie Wonder called Corden's wife to sing "I Just Called to Say I Love You"; and the first one starring Adele, which was filmed in 2015, AKA seven centuries ago. No mention of the One Direction segment, which remains my personal favorite, but whatever.

Adele and Corden also looked back on some of the events that happened in their lives in the intervening years, particularly Adele's painful divorce, which inspired her latest album, 30.

The singer shared how much Corden and his family helped her in that difficult time, and revealed that the TV star inspired her song "I Drink Wine."

"You and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and [her son] Angelo," she told her friend before the song came on on the stereo, recalling a time when they were coming back from a vacation together.

"You were always an adult to me. You and Julia were very much... you'd always give me this advice and I remember I said to you on the way home, 'I was like, what's wrong?'" Adele said.

"You just seemed down, and you let it all out to me, you didn't feel strong, and we had a six-hour conversation about it. It was like the whole way home."

Corden replied, "It was work stuff and the internet and all those things."

At this point, Adele explained, "But then it got me thinking, I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe, because you've always been—since I was, like, 21, you've always been like that.

"And then I went to the studio a couple weeks later, and I wrote this, and I remember I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you. And I do remember you saying, 'That's exactly how I was feeling.'"

Goodbye, Carpool Karaoke! You gave us many laughs and sweet moments and we will remember you fondly.