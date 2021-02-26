Today's Top Stories
Here's How To Watch Prince Harry's Candid Interview with James Corden

By Emily Dixon

    If you're a Sussex fan, there's a strong chance you woke up this morning to the very exciting news that Prince Harry made a lengthy appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night, taking an open-top bus tour of Los Angeles (with stops at the house from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as well as a punishing obstacle course) while chatting about his life with Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison as well as their decision to step back from their roles as senior royals.

    There's an equally strong chance that you're now desperate to watch said interview, so allow me to be of service. Give thanks to CBS this Friday, for the network uploaded the full segment to YouTube. And give thanks to me while you're at it, because I've helpfully embedded it below!

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In the interview, Harry spoke candidly about his and Meghan Markle's relocation to the U.S. When Corden addressed the Sussexes' "monumental decision to have walked away from the royal family," Harry responded, "It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down."

    "It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health," Harry said. "I was like, 'This is toxic,' so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is, 'I need to get my family out of here,' but we never walked away."

    "As far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side I will never walk away," Harry continued. "I will always be contributing. My life is public service so wherever I am in the world it's going to be the same thing."

    "My life is always going to be about public service and Meghan signed up to that," Harry finished. "And the two of us enjoy doing that: trying to bring some compassion and trying to make people happy, and trying to change the world in any small way we can."

