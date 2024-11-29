Jason Kelce and His Wife, Kylie Kelce, Just Dropped a New Holiday Song and Music Video

There's a new music video starring members of the Kelce family—and, believe it or not, Taylor Swift has nothing to do with it.

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, teamed up for a new holiday song, "Loud Little Town," and the song's sweet music video features black and white footage of the couple recording the track, along with animated depictions of their holiday celebrations with their three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, and the family's dog, Nessie.

Jason Kelce & Kylie Kelce - Loud Little Town (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jason and Kylie recorded the heartwarming song for A Philly Special Christmas Party, the third holiday album Jason has released with his former Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata—who teamed up off the field to form a musical trio called The Philly Specials. The group released their first album, A Philly Special Christmas, in 2022 and followed it up with a second holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special, in 2023.

The group donates the proceeds from the albums to charities that support children in the Philadelphia area. While the group reports that they donated "over four million dollars" to such charities during their first two years releasing music together, their plans for the proceeds from their third (and reportedly final) holiday album are even bigger.

"This year, the proceeds will be used to fund Operation Snowball," the Philly Specials website explains. "This ambitious initiative was launched with The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to make every student in Philly public schools feel seen and celebrated this holiday season."

The group also pledged to make its annual donation to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Snowflake Station and Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Toy Drive, but added that they believe A Philly Special Christmas Party, which is available on vinyl, CD, and streaming, "will raise enough money to make the holiday special for every single kid in the Philly public school system" and that the project has the potential to "snowball into a larger spirit of giving in the Philly area."

The new album also features collaborations with Jason's brother, Travis "Taylor Swift's boyfriend" Kelce, as well as music greats like Boyz II Men and Stevie Nicks.

A post shared by A Philly Special Christmas (@aphillyspecialchristmas) A photo posted by on

Jason's well-documented interest in music dates back to at least 2015, when he covered Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” and played an original song called “Homes Change" live on air for a segment on the University of Pennsylvania's WXPN. During an interview for the segment, the former pro athlete explained that he played saxophone in his high school jazz band and branched out into guitar and songwriting in college.

“When I went off to college, I knew people in the dorm didn’t want to hear a saxophone going off, so I taught myself to play guitar," he explained, adding that he loves songwriters who are also storytellers. "What comes out of their mouth is a gritty poetry that you can’t find anywhere else.”