Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift's Talent Is "Ridiculous," Compares Her to Bruce Springsteen
I think he's a fan.
Jason Kelce has only good things to say about his brother Travis Kelce's famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
During an appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show on Sept. 12, the retired NFL pro was full of praise for Swift—who just the night before had taken home a whopping seven VMAs.
"She is, like, just so talented it's ridiculous," Jason gushed. "Not only as a singer, a songwriter, production-wise—like she's so involved in every facet of it, and you know, when I think of, like, the big names in music that have sustained over such a long time the way she has, it feels like all of them kind of get to that. I think she's at that, like, Bruce Springsteen type of [level]."
Jason Kelce talks about Taylor Swift winning 7 VMA Awards last night: “She is just like so talented it’s ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/lK1uKqT9NlSeptember 12, 2024
When one of the hosts claimed that in 60 or 70 years, the names in music we would remember would be "John Lennon and McCartney, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Sinatra," Jason retorted that the reason Swift is so special, and even more special perhaps than some of the other names on the list, is that she's not only a singer-songwriter.
"I think what's so impressive about her is that it's so self-controlled," the Philadelphia Eagles alum explained. "Like, she's so involved in all of it. Like I think that a lot of these guys—again—they were great artists, and that's what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager, as well as the great, like, producer and where you wear all of those hats, it's just remarkable to me that she can do all of that."
"The NFL would be foolish not to show (Taylor Swift)."Jason Kelce was asked about the NFL's attention toward Taylor Swift (his brother's girlfriend) this season."(She is) an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."@WCPO pic.twitter.com/NBhRwuPiGvFebruary 3, 2024
Jason hasn't been shy about his admiration for Swift as an artist and a person throughout her year-long relationship with Travis.
In February, the dad of three said of Swift, "She's a world star, she's the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world," and called her "an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."
By all accounts, everyone in the Kelce clan loves Taylor Swift, with one source telling Us Weekly in January, "Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them."
Both of Jason and Travis' parents, Donna and Ed, have also been known to speak highly of their son's partner. It's a love story, etc., etc.
