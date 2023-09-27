Jennifer Aniston Somehow Turns a Bra into Businesswear on Latest Magazine Cover

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We’ve been talking all week about celebrities going pantsless (case in point: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber , both in town for Paris Fashion Week), but Jennifer Aniston is going topless on the cover of CR Fashion Book , somehow turning a bra top into businesswear.

(Image credit: CR Fashion Book)

The actress was one of the magazine’s latest cover stars, celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Clad in everything from an oversize Versace suit to a Bottega Veneta suit to a cropped shirt, pants, and a tie (all Valentino) worn loosely over a Fleur du Mal bra, Aniston was personally styled by editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld for the black-and-white spread. (Other cover stars include Post Malone and a polarizing Kim Kardashian.)

“@carineroitfeld this was a dream come true to work with you,” Aniston wrote on Instagram . “And the incredible @zoeygrossman [the shoot’s photographer]. The ridiculously talented hair and makeup team…@mrchrismcmillan and @georgieeisdell.”

(Image credit: C Flanigan / Getty Images)

In the issue, Aniston opens up about her (legendary) hair, including her new haircare line, LolaVie, which she said has been “decades” in the making. “All of the products I’ve used over my lifetime—at home or work—were all part of the R&D for LolaVie,” she said. She continued, “From the start, the team at LolaVie shared my commitment to developing a haircare line that is effective using only the best ingredients possible. We work tirelessly on the development of each of our products until we get it to a place where we all feel satisfied. We don’t launch until it’s right.”

Though she is a hair icon herself, who are Aniston’s? “I mean, did I love Valerie Bertinello on the cover of Us magazine when she was wearing a red angora sweater and took that into the hair salon in the ‘80s? Mayyyyybe,” Aniston said. She added, “I just love beautiful hair.” As to whether she has ever gotten a haircut or a hairstyle she regrets, she said, “Where do I start…haven’t we all?” (The haircut below is surely one she didn't regret.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she’s not working on acting projects, LolaVie, or other brand partnerships (like Pvolve—stay tuned for that), Aniston said she spends a perfect Saturday and Sunday “with friends,” she said. “I am fortunate to have the best.”

As to how she nurtures her health, “I drink lots of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can,” Aniston said. “That last part is so challenging for me, but it’s so important. I feel it when I don’t get enough rest.” She continued, “In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace. Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston has recently partnered with Pvolve, and since then, she said she has been “motivated to work out in a way I haven’t been in years”: “I don’t think I’ve had the same class twice,” she said.

Though she couldn’t discuss any upcoming acting projects because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, Aniston said she hoped there would be “a fair resolution” to it “sooner than later,” adding “There are so many crew members who are a part of our creative process who aren’t in either of those unions [SAG-AFTRA or WGA], who did not ask to be on strike, and many are struggling financially. We just want everyone to get back to work as soon as possible.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But will we go back to work in a bra and tie, a la Aniston? Mayyyyybe, mayyyyybe not.