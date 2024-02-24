Jennifer Aniston Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into Her Enormous Walk-In Closet

If you woke up this morning and thought “Man, I’d like to see the inside of Jennifer Aniston’s walk-in closet today!”—good news, you’re in luck. The actress let the world inside her $21 million Bel Air mansion (casual) through several photos shared on Instagram as she got ready to attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Aniston took us behind-the-scenes as she got ready for this week's People Choice Awards (Image credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

“Taking in all the love from the night @peopleschoice,” Aniston wrote. “And @adamsandler you will always be an icon in my eyes!” (Aniston honored her good friend Adam Sandler with the People’s Icon Award at the show on Sunday.)

Page Six writes that Aniston “got dressed in her enormous closet, which could easily be the size of someone’s entire apartment,” the outlet writes. The area features numerous sleek shelving units, the outlet continues, which house her collection of designer garments; there is a long, wood aisle running down the center that leads to a large dresser.

At the awards ceremony, Aniston presented an award to her good friend Adam Sandler (Image credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

Aniston sometimes shares glimpses into her $21 million home (Image credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

“Complete with high ceilings and recessed lighting, the closet also has a vanity area with a cozy blue chair where the actress can get her hair and makeup done,” Page Six reports.

Aniston’s glam squad took a selfie inside the closet, which gave fans another view of Aniston’s clothes on clothes on clothes. Aniston also included a photo of her two dogs lounging near one of her storage consoles, and also shared a video where “she blew a kiss at the camera while gliding through a living area in her palatial home,” Page Six writes. “The room included floor-to-ceiling windows that looked into a modern, luxury kitchen fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and wood cabinetry. Tons of natural light is able to pour into the contemporary space, which has a mix of gorgeous dark marble and moody wood-paneled floors.”

Aniston on the terrace of her Bel Air home (Image credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

Aniston's bathroom, um, doesn't look like most of our bathrooms (Image credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

Aniston making a smoothie in her kitchen (Image credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)