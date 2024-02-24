Jennifer Aniston Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into Her Enormous Walk-In Closet

If you woke up this morning and thought “Man, I’d like to see the inside of Jennifer Aniston’s walk-in closet today!”—good news, you’re in luck. The actress let the world inside her $21 million Bel Air mansion (casual) through several photos shared on Instagram as she got ready to attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.
“Taking in all the love from the night @peopleschoice,” Aniston wrote. “And @adamsandler you will always be an icon in my eyes!” (Aniston honored her good friend Adam Sandler with the People’s Icon Award at the show on Sunday.)
Page Six writes that Aniston “got dressed in her enormous closet, which could easily be the size of someone’s entire apartment,” the outlet writes. The area features numerous sleek shelving units, the outlet continues, which house her collection of designer garments; there is a long, wood aisle running down the center that leads to a large dresser.
“Complete with high ceilings and recessed lighting, the closet also has a vanity area with a cozy blue chair where the actress can get her hair and makeup done,” Page Six reports.
Aniston’s glam squad took a selfie inside the closet, which gave fans another view of Aniston’s clothes on clothes on clothes. Aniston also included a photo of her two dogs lounging near one of her storage consoles, and also shared a video where “she blew a kiss at the camera while gliding through a living area in her palatial home,” Page Six writes. “The room included floor-to-ceiling windows that looked into a modern, luxury kitchen fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and wood cabinetry. Tons of natural light is able to pour into the contemporary space, which has a mix of gorgeous dark marble and moody wood-paneled floors.”
Aniston’s furniture choices lean towards minimalistic and contemporary pieces. This isn’t the first time Aniston has let us inside her home through the beauty of social media—in 2020, she posed on her stone and glass terrace on Instagram, where she can enjoy views of her private garden. She also shared a look at her black marble kitchen countertops and matching backsplash behind her stove while preparing a (healthy) chocolate smoothie in 2021, and she has posted the inside of her bathroom several times as she takes us through hair tutorials, “flaunting her large glass and marble shower with gold hardware as well as her spa-like stone bathtub,” Page Six reports.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
