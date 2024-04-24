Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer Had the CUTEST '13 Going on 30' Reunion

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer just celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their cult movie 13 Going on 30. Yep, it was released in 2004. I'm sorry.

To ~Mark~ the occasion, the three actors hopped on a Zoom call to chat about their memories, and it was predictably emotional—but also hilarious.

They reminisced about the flip phones they had at the time and about getting their news from the newspaper, and Greer said, "When I get a zit now, I get really excited, because I'm like, I feel so young!"

Ruffalo added, "A woman came up to me the other day and told me her and her friends do 13 Going on 30 cosplay," while Garner contributed, "I met a little baby named Jenna yesterday after the movie." Those two even pretended to "clink" Razzles through their screens.

Greer also had a realization moment when she was reminded that Brie Larson was in the movie, playing one of the Six Chicks. And of course, they all reenacted the "Thriller" dance.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner A photo posted by jennifer.garner on

They captioned the video, "#13GoingOn30. Twenty years. We are three Boomers [NB: technically, they are Gen X-ers, but hey] braving zoom—because we want to thank you. To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!"

Alyssa Milano commented, "Adorbs. All 3 of you."

Katie Couric wrote, "Love this, love the movie and love all of you!!!!"

A post shared by 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 A photo posted by christa on

Meanwhile, Christa Belle—who played the younger version of Garner's character in the film—celebrated the anniversary by hopping into a glammed-up version of the iconic multicolored dress Jenna wore in the movie.

"20 years ago today, 13 Going on 30 premiered in theatres and has been delighting audiences for 2 decades now. can you believe it?!" she wrote on Instagram.

"oh how the time flies. thank you to everyone who took part in creating this sweet film, and everyone who has enjoyed it and Jenna Rink ever since. to celebrate this momentous day and share in our collective love for the film, Jenna Rink and her wardrobe, I reimagined the iconic dress as a gown with chainmail and rhinestones.

"I wanted to cover the entire dress in rhinestones but this already took so many hours as they’re each individually placed by hand… it will take hundreds of hours to complete the way I envisioned it. a huge thank you to Laura my incredible co-designer at @tfittingagency who brought this vision to life!!"