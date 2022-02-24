Jennifer Lawrence Has Reportedly Welcomed Her First Child With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Getty/Kevork Djansezian)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

It seems like congratulations may be in order.

According to TMZ, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney have apparently welcomed their first child together.

The outlet reports that the baby was born in California, and more specifically in L.A. County, but those are all the (as yet unconfirmed by any reps of the couple) details we have for the moment.

As we wait for official confirmation, here's a handy recap on the (supposed) new parents. Lawrence is, as you know, an actress. She is known for The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, and currently stars in Netflix' Don't Look Up. Maroney is a high-profile art dealer, who keeps himself generally out of the spotlight.

The lovebirds started dating in June 2018, reportedly got engaged some months later, then married in October 2019. Finally, in September 2021, a rep for Lawrence confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen out for a walk by the Hudson river with her husband Cooke Maroney on May 24, 2021 in New York City, New York

(Image credit: Getty/MEGA)

Then, Lawrence and her baby bump went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and joked about how she "just had a ton of sex" during her recent acting break. Helpful, for making babies.

And now the child has apparently arrived, but with Lawrence's usual discretion, it's possible we won't know the gender, name or any other information for a while yet. Which totally makes sense.

Lawrence had taken a break starting in 2018, but since 2020 has been working on a few new projects. Her IMDb page shows she currently has one movie in post-production, and another—in which she portrays Elizabeth Holmes—in pre-production. Film words!

Anyway, congratulations to the (maybe, possibly) new parents!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

