What Did Jennifer Lawrence Mouth to the Camera Last Night at the Golden Globes as Her Name Was Read?

Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to bring the extra dash of humor to an awards show: last night at the Golden Globes, when her name was read as a nominee in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy (she was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings), Lawrence mouthed to the camera as it panned to her “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.” She then extended her thumb in the air to seemingly point at the door. (You can check out the moment here.)

Well, turns out, Lawrence didn’t win—but she didn’t leave, either. There were not only no hard feelings (sorry—had to) but an overwhelming amount of support shown by Lawrence to the category’s winner, as Emma Stone took the stage for her role in Poor Things. After presenters Michelle Yeoh and Naomi Watts called Stone’s name, Lawrence gave Stone a standing ovation and “also looked emotional once Stone reached the stage,” Us Weekly reports. 

The two women have been friends for many years after meeting through their mutual costar Woody Harrelson, the outlet reports. Lawrence starred with Harrelson in the Hunger Games films, and Stone appeared with Harrelson in Zombieland. “She texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2016. “I replied, ‘F—k off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since.”

Stone, for her part, said that her ego initially went “nuts” over becoming friends with Lawrence: “I was like, ‘She’s so great and vibrant and talented. I’m screwed. I’ll never work again,’” Stone joked. “Then I chilled the f—k out and remembered we’re completely different and there is room for everyone, even if it’s an industry that doesn’t really seem to support that idea upfront. We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors. I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job.”

Stone and Lawrence were joined in their category by Fantasia Barrino, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, and Alma Pöysti. And don’t feel too badly for Lawrence—she’s been nominated for six Golden Globes and has won three, for her work on Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. This was Stone’s second Globes win, following her win for La La Land; she’s been nominated for her work on five other projects in the past. Interestingly, Stone could have been a double winner last night, as she was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series—Drama for her work on The Curse; alas, that award went to Succession’s Sarah Snook.

