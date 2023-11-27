Jennifer Lopez is the latest pop star to announce her own feature-length film, but with a new theatrical twist. On Monday, the superstar and multi-hyphenate revealed the first teaser for This Is Me...Now: The Film, a movie described as "an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of Lopez’s journey to find love."

The "Jenny From the Block" singer will play a fictionalized version of herself as she navigates a fantasy world of romance and heartbreak, filled with musical numbers inspired by the star's own highly-publicized relationships. The star's album of the same name will serve as the film's companion soundtrack, telling the stories of the star's romantic history culminating in Lopez's reunion with Ben Affleck and their subsequent marriage.

The film is also a family affair for the superstars' blended family. Affleck is credited as a writer alongside Lopez for the film, and the singer's 15-year-old child Emme also made a brief appearance in the teaser.

The dreamy 30-second clip is filled with flashes of extravagant dance scenes inspired by classic movie musicals, including an homage to Singin' in the Rain. There's also some imagery specific to Lopez, including a moment where a green hummingbird catches her attention. The star previously wrote in her "On the JLo" newsletter that she believes hummingbirds are "messengers of love," and the emerald hue mirrors her gorgeous green diamond engagement ring from Affleck.

The teaser's narration hints at the film's romantic themes, with Lopez saying via voiceover, "When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always 'in love.'"

This Is Me...Now was produced by Lopez's Nuyorican Productions and directed by Dave Meyers, who previously worked with the star on music videos for her hit songs including "All I Have" and "I'm Gonna Be Alright." It will make its streaming debut on February 16, 2024, on Prime Video, following the album's release on January 10.

In addition to serving as the film's companion album, This Is Me...Now the album is a sequel project to her 2002 studio album This Is Me... Then. In a Zane Lowe interview from November 2022, Lopez hinted that the message of the forthcoming album would focus on her and Affleck's happy ending, 20 years after they first got together.

“We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life, and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is this love exists. This is a real love," she said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Now I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. Because true love does exist, and some things do last forever, and that’s real."