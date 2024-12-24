Ben Affleck Is "Healthy, Single, and Enjoying Life" After His Split from Jennifer Lopez
“Ben is spending the holiday with his children," a source said.
No need to worry about Ben Affleck this holiday season.
A source close to the actor told People that he's "healthy, single and enjoying life" during his first holiday season since Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August, ending the pair's kindled relationship after two years of marriage.
Affleck is reportedly spending the holidays with his and ex Jennifer Garner's three children—Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, and he's apparently particularly excited to see his oldest daughter, who is currently a freshman at Yale University in Connecticut.
“Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break,” the People source said.
While Affleck and Garner have been spotted together as they co-parent their kids, it's not a sign they're rekindling their romance. The actress is dating businessman John Miller and "truly just wants her kids to be happy,” a source previously told People of Garner's position. “She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben… The kids enjoy when they all spend time together."
Although Garner seemed to be connecting and developing a close bond with Lopez during the latter's marriage to Affleck (just a month before Lopez filed for divorce a source told told Us Weekly that the mother of three had "been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other"), that no longer seems to be the case amid their divorce.
In November a source told the Daily Mail that "Jen [Garner] no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it is do with the kids."
As for Affleck and Lopez, their communication is reportedly minimal these days, too.
"The two of them speak, but it is limited unless it revolves around their kids," a source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "They are living their own lives, focusing on work and doing what's best for their families."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
