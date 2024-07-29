Ben Affleck Reportedly Buys $20 Million House After Putting Marital Home He Shares With Jennifer Lopez on the Market

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Affleck reportedly has a new home—sans Jennifer Lopez.

TMZ was the first to report that the actor closed escrow on a luxury house in Pacific Palisades, for which he's paying a whopping $20.5 million.

Still, this is a downgrade for Affleck, whose marital home with Lopez is currently on the market for an eye-watering $68 million.

The dad of three's new residence apparently boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus celeb-worthy mod cons such as a guest house, a media room, and walk-in closets.

The real estate news comes as divorce rumors snowball for Affleck and Lopez. The as yet unverified reports gained momentum in May, and the two have since seldom been spotted together, largely spending the summer on different coasts and even different continents. Affleck reportedly moved out of their shared home weeks ago, and has been renting a home in Los Angeles.

News broke that the spouses had put their home, bought just last year, on the market in early June, with the listing going public earlier this month. That home for what it's worth was even more impressive than Affleck's new purchase, with insane features such as 80 parking spaces and 24 baths.

Because they bought the property so recently, real estate agent Josh Flagg told People, "Generally, people do not sell their primary residence a year after they buy it unless there is a divorce, a death, or some kind of desperation. I’m also going to take (a guess) that they’re not going to walk out of this making money. They’re going to either break even or take a small loss."

Though by some reports the couple's decision to sell the house isn't necessarily an indication of impending doom for their marriage, Affleck's new purchase is admittedly not the most positive sign. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Lopez is also on the market for a new home of her own.

