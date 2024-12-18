Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Speak, But It Is Limited" After Divorce Filing, Says Source
They have other priorities.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together on Friday amid their divorce proceedings, but don't expect this to become a common occurrence.
Lopez and Affleck attended a school play which featured both her child Emme, 16, and his child Fin, 15, with TMZ publishing a photo of the exes at the family event. As you might expect, Jennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children, was also in attendance on the night.
But while the Gone Girl actor and "Jenny From the Block" singer appear to have a friendly enough relationship these days, one source tells Entertainment Tonight that they kind of only interact when they have to.
"The two of them speak, but it is limited unless it revolves around their kids," the insider said. "They are living their own lives, focusing on work and doing what's best for their families."
As for Lopez' relationship with Garner, another source recently claimed that it's staying at a bare minimum level these days.
"Jen [Garner] no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it is do with the kids," said source told the Daily Mail. "Her friends feel she shouldn't have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo to fix her marriage to Ben."
The insider continued, speaking in late November, "Especially considering [Garner] felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. [Garner] is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried."
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage on Aug. 20, which was actually one of their wedding anniversaries. The decision came after months of speculation that their relationship was on the rocks, which unfortunately turned out to be true.
Since then, the two have been spotted together on a handful of occasions, typically involving their children—or their divorce lawyer.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
