Jennifer Lopez Says “It Was a Summer” in First Post Following Split From Ben Affleck
“She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.”
Jennifer Lopez is sharing a few photos of her whirlwind summer in her first social media post since filing for divorce from actor Ben Affleck.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, the singer and actress posted four photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the past few months and alluding to her recent split from her husband of two years.
"Oh, it was a summer," she captioned the post, which featured four pictures including a mirror selfie of Lopez showing off a revealing all-white bathing suit. The entrepreneur also shared a photo of her enjoying an ice cream cone.
Lopez also shared a photograph of a t-shirt with the phrase "she's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace," along with a photograph of sunflowers.
On Instagram, Lopez shared even more photos, including additional mirror selfies as well as the mom of two wearing a white babydoll dress, dark red Gucci Signoria slingback pumps and a matching Gucci Jackie Notte miniature bag.
"Everything is unfolding in divine order," one of the photos Lopez shared said, again seeming to allude to her recent break up from Affleck.
On Aug. 20, Lopez officially filed paperwork to end her marriage from Affleck and after months of rumors regarding the state of their relationship.
Incidentally, or perhaps purposefully according to some reports, Lopez filed on the anniversary of the pair's 2022 wedding ceremony in Georgia, which served as a family and friend celebration after the pair got married in Las Vegas earlier that year, in July.
"Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted to sting," a source told the Daily Mail. "But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain.
"After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future," the insider continued.
Other sources who spoke exclusively to Page Six said that the "big love Jennifer believes in" is "not in (Affleck's) DNA."
"Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix," the insider told the publication. "Jen Garner (Affleck's ex-wife) couldn't fix it, all the success in the world couldn't fix it.
"She would have done anything to make this work," the source continued. "She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn't work the first time. But she didn't want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”
