Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Kiss Madonna With Britney Spears in Iconic VMAs Moment

If you're basically a forensic historian when it comes to celebrity gossip, you might think you know everything there is to know about Madonna and Britney Spears' iconic on-stage kiss at the 2003 MTV Music Video Awards—and yet!

During a press interview with E! News to promote her movie Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Lopez revealed her go-to karaoke tune is "Like a Virgin" by Madonna, which, amazing choice.

The follow-up question was: Are the rumors that you were meant to be involved in the Britney-Madonna kiss true?

Lopez quickly admitted, "Yes, that was actually true. Yeah, yeah."

She explained, "I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met, me, her and Britney, to do it at her home, and then it just—I just couldn't get off the film, and so we couldn't do it, and so I guess, they got somebody... They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it."

Talk about a sliding doors moment, TBH.

As a reminder, in their VMAs performance, Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera performed a medley of Madonna songs, and at one point Madonna turned to make out with Spears, then kissed Aguilera.

Shotgun Wedding is out Jan. 27 on Prime Video.