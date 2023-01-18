Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Kiss Madonna With Britney Spears in Iconic VMAs Moment

If you're basically a forensic historian when it comes to celebrity gossip, you might think you know everything there is to know about Madonna and Britney Spears' iconic on-stage kiss at the 2003 MTV Music Video Awards—and yet!
During a press interview with E! News to promote her movie Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Lopez revealed her go-to karaoke tune is "Like a Virgin" by Madonna, which, amazing choice.
The follow-up question was: Are the rumors that you were meant to be involved in the Britney-Madonna kiss true?
Lopez quickly admitted, "Yes, that was actually true. Yeah, yeah."
She explained, "I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met, me, her and Britney, to do it at her home, and then it just—I just couldn't get off the film, and so we couldn't do it, and so I guess, they got somebody... They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it."
Talk about a sliding doors moment, TBH.
As a reminder, in their VMAs performance, Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera performed a medley of Madonna songs, and at one point Madonna turned to make out with Spears, then kissed Aguilera.
Anywhooo, Shotgun Wedding is an action comedy in which an entire wedding party is taken hostage during a destination wedding. It's, of course, as silly as it sounds and would make a great watch for your night off. It's out Jan. 27 on Prime Video, and also features Lenny Kravitz, D'Arcy Carden and award season fave Jennifer Coolidge.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Best New True Crime Documentaries to Binge-Watch
These real stories are scarier than fiction.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
The Most Eagerly Anticipated Drama Movies of the Year
Add these tearjerkers and biopics to your watchlist ASAP.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Kylie Jenner Savagely Shut Down Kim Kardashian After She Asked Her to Tag SKIMS in Her Instagram
Celeb sibling drama definitely hits different.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Won Music Video of the Year, Announced a New Album, AND Rocked a Bedazzled Dress at the VMAs
The devil works hard, but Taylor Swift works harder.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus on the VMAs Red Carpet: A Study in Near-Nakedness
There's just so much to see.
By Jessica Pels