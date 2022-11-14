Jennifer Lopez Wears "Jennifer & Ben" Necklace in Throwback Photos

Jennifer Lopez is a total romantic, as she has proven once again with a recent Instagram post.

The star shared some previously unseen throwback photos from a recent charity event on social media, which she captioned with a bunch of hashtags: "#CharityEvent #GingerVibezz #DayToNight #QuickChange #IYKYK #TBT"

Although it's not clear what event this was, it is abundantly clear that Lopez looked fabulous. Her first—daytime—outfit paid an adorable tribute to husband Ben Affleck, with a silver necklace that reads "Jennifer & Ben" in large cursive letters. Daww!!!

She paired this sweet token with a plunging off-white gown by Halston, and a matching faux fur coat to stay toasty (and gorgey).

The celeb's second—nighttime—outfit followed the same concept, consisting of a plunging black dress, black faux fur jacket and dazzling jewels.

Fellow actress Kerry Washington put words in everyone's mouths when she commented, "GORGE."

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It's far from the first time Lopez has worn a piece of jewelry to signal her love for Affleck. Soon after the two first confirmed their rekindled romance in July 2021, the Marry Me star rocked a necklace that read simply, "BEN." She also wore a diamond bracelet Affleck first gave her in 2002. And then of course, there's her dazzling engagement ring.

Lopez became "Mrs. Affleck" in July 2022, and recently defended her decision to take her husband's name in an interview with Vogue.

"I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s OK, too," she said. "But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl."