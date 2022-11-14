Jennifer Lopez Wears "Jennifer & Ben" Necklace in Throwback Photos

Jennifer Lopez is a total romantic, as she has proven once again with a recent Instagram post.
The star shared some previously unseen throwback photos from a recent charity event on social media, which she captioned with a bunch of hashtags: "#CharityEvent #GingerVibezz #DayToNight #QuickChange #IYKYK #TBT"
Although it's not clear what event this was, it is abundantly clear that Lopez looked fabulous. Her first—daytime—outfit paid an adorable tribute to husband Ben Affleck, with a silver necklace that reads "Jennifer & Ben" in large cursive letters. Daww!!!
She paired this sweet token with a plunging off-white gown by Halston, and a matching faux fur coat to stay toasty (and gorgey).
The celeb's second—nighttime—outfit followed the same concept, consisting of a plunging black dress, black faux fur jacket and dazzling jewels.
Fellow actress Kerry Washington put words in everyone's mouths when she commented, "GORGE."
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
It's far from the first time Lopez has worn a piece of jewelry to signal her love for Affleck. Soon after the two first confirmed their rekindled romance in July 2021, the Marry Me star rocked a necklace that read simply, "BEN." She also wore a diamond bracelet Affleck first gave her in 2002. And then of course, there's her dazzling engagement ring.
Lopez became "Mrs. Affleck" in July 2022, and recently defended her decision to take her husband's name in an interview with Vogue.
"I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s OK, too," she said. "But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Could Abdicate Some Day for Prince George to Reign Longer, Andrew Morton Suggests
European monarchs regularly abdicate instead of reigning their whole life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Julia Fox Says "Getting Older Is Hot," And Her Message Is Honestly So Empowering
Go, Julia!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Shockingly, There Was Even More Royal Family Drama in the 1990s Than "The Crown" Season Five Captures
Here’s what didn’t make the cut.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating Actress Alba Baptista, As PDA Photos Emerge
Sorry to everyone who has a big crush on him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan and Her Husband Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut, And They're Just So Cute Together
Lindsay is back, baby!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Jennifer Lopez Took Ben Affleck's Name After They Got Married
It's her choice, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up? Everything We Know
There are MANY conflicting theories.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bella Hadid Shared Steamy Pics of Herself Making Out With Her Boyfriend
They've been dating for about a year.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Victoria Beckham Shut Down the Haters on Hers and David's 23rd Wedding Anniversary
Tell 'em, Posh!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Stronger Than Ever After a Decade of Marriage, Source Says
Love *is* real.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Adele and Rich Paul Looked Totally Loved Up at the NBA All-Star Game
Also, Mary J. Blige was there.
By Iris Goldsztajn