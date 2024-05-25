Jennifer Lopez Shares Not-So-Subtle Message After Facing Questions About Her Marriage

Jennifer Lopez has a not-so-subtle message for (we assume) the people who are continuing to question her reportedly troubled marriage to Ben Affleck, courtesy of Netflix.
On Friday, May 24, the singer and actress posted a video and a series of photos to Instagram, documenting her quick visit to a billboard she says the streaming service put up to promote her new movie, Atlas.
"So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas, so I want to go see it for myself," Lopez says to the camera. "Oh, there it is!"
The billboard was simple enough, but with an in-your face message: 'DON'T F WITH JLO."
"You guys got to watch the movie, it just came out today," Lopez continued, sharing still photos of herself posing with the billboard. "And just a little friendly reminder from Netflix over there," she added with a laugh.
A photo posted by netflix on
Lopez's relationship with Affleck is reportedly on the rock as of late—rumors Affleck and Lopez are reportedly headed for a divorce started surfacing less than three months after Lopez released her album This Is Me…Now, an accompanying musical film of the same name, and her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
Yes, all three projects revolve around and focus on her relationship with Affleck.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source recently told Us Weekly. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.
"Jen is very focused on work," the source continued. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."
Earlier this week, while attending the Atlas premiere in Mexico City, Lopez shut down a reporter who asked if the divorce rumors were legitimate.
"You know better than that," she responded. Her co-star, Simu Liu, also came to Lopez's defense, telling the same media member: "Come on, don't come in here with that energy, please.
According to Page Six, Lopez banned reporters from asking any questions about the state of her marriage, despite her choosing to center her relationship with Affleck in many of her professional projects.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality and mental health, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find both her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Angelina Jolie Doesn't Run Errands in Typical Errand-Running Clothes
The director and activist takes a much more elevated approach.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Has Given Birth to Her First Daughter: "Best Day Of My Life"
She revealed the newborn's name on Instagram.
By Jenny Hollander Published
-
Elle Fanning Is Proudly in Her Short Hair Era
The actress abandoned her signature long hair for a preppy, chin-length bob.
By Halie LeSavage Published