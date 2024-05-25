Jennifer Lopez Shares Not-So-Subtle Message After Facing Questions About Her Marriage

Jennifer Lopez has a not-so-subtle message for (we assume) the people who are continuing to question her reportedly troubled marriage to Ben Affleck, courtesy of Netflix.

On Friday, May 24, the singer and actress posted a video and a series of photos to Instagram, documenting her quick visit to a billboard she says the streaming service put up to promote her new movie, Atlas.

"So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas, so I want to go see it for myself," Lopez says to the camera. "Oh, there it is!"

The billboard was simple enough, but with an in-your face message: 'DON'T F WITH JLO."

"You guys got to watch the movie, it just came out today," Lopez continued, sharing still photos of herself posing with the billboard. "And just a little friendly reminder from Netflix over there," she added with a laugh.

Lopez's relationship with Affleck is reportedly on the rock as of late—rumors Affleck and Lopez are reportedly headed for a divorce started surfacing less than three months after Lopez released her album This Is Me…Now, an accompanying musical film of the same name, and her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Yes, all three projects revolve around and focus on her relationship with Affleck.

" Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage ," a source recently told Us Weekly . "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.

"Jen is very focused on work," the source continued. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

Jennifer Lopez has a message for the haters. (Image credit: Instagram: @jlo)

Earlier this week, while attending the Atlas premiere in Mexico City, Lopez shut down a reporter who asked if the divorce rumors were legitimate.

"You know better than that," she responded. Her co-star, Simu Liu, also came to Lopez's defense, telling the same media member: "Come on, don't come in here with that energy, please.