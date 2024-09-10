Jennifer Lopez Might Have Gotten Her Ben Affleck Commitment Tattoo Removed

Jennifer Lopez sent a clear message that her commitment to Ben Affleck is over during her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.

When the actress and singer stepped out for the premiere of her film Unstoppable wearing a barely-there Tamara Ralph gown, the sexy, silver sequined number was quickly dubbed a "revenge dress." Adding to the revenge aspect of the look: The gown's open sides, which were tied together with black velvet bows, also showed off the fact that the commitment tattoo Lopez got in honor of her ex was nowhere to be seen.

Lopez attended the premiere of Unstoppable at TIFF wearing a barely-there Tamara Ralph gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not clear if Lopez had the tattoo permanently removed or merely covered it up with makeup for the event, but either way, the ink's absence made a clear statement.

Lopez and Affleck got tattoos dedicated to each other for Valentine's Day in 2023 as a symbol of their love and, specifically, their commitment—at least according to the Instagram post Lopez shared to debut the tats, which she captioned, "Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍."

Lopez's commitment tattoo for Affleck was an infinity sign with a Cupid's arrow running through it and "Jennifer" and "Ben" written around the outline, which was located on her left ribcage. Affleck, for his part, got a tattoo of two crossed arrows with the initials "J" and "B" in honor of Lopez.

Ben Affleck's commitment tattoo for Jennifer Lopez, which features two crossed arrows with the initials J and B. (Image credit: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)

Lopez hasn't weighed in on the missing commitment tattoo specifically, but she did make it clear that she has no regrets in general about her revenge dress moment at TIFF.

"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't," Lopez told People, referring to her revenge dress. "And I was like, f*** it."

In fact, not only does Lopez have no regrets about the fashion statement, but she added that stepping out in the sexy dress "felt good."