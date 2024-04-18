Jennifer Lopez is Reportedly “Disappointed” in Low Ticket Sales for Upcoming Tour, But Is Shaking It Off

As she prepares for her upcoming “This Is Me…Now” tour to kick off in June, Us Weekly reports that Jennifer Lopez is “disappointed” in the tour’s lackluster ticket sales, but remains “proud” of her new projects.

“Jennifer’s very focused on her latest project and doesn’t want bad press to get in her head,” a source speaking to the outlet said, referencing both the tour and Lopez’s recent album of the same name, which was released in February. (In addition to the album, a musical film was released on the same day and, later in February, a documentary about the project.) This Is Me…Now—a follow up to 2002’s This Is Me…Then—debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200, which Us Weekly reports is the lowest any of Lopez’s nine studio albums have ranked.

Lopez has been in the business a long time. Resilience is a part of the gig. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout her 30-plus year career in entertainment, the source noted that Lopez has been through “plenty of problems like this before and has gotten over them,” and added “She moves on when things like this happen.”

Last month, Marie Claire reported that Lopez canceled several shows for her upcoming tour—her first in five years—with the reported reason being low ticket sales. Stops at the end of her tour in Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, and New Orleans were scheduled to take place between August 22 and August 30 and were canceled without explanation; according to Ticketmaster, there are no plans for the shows to be rescheduled. The revised tour schedule will still kick off the show on June 26 in Orlando but will now end in New York City, Lopez’s hometown.

Lopez and Affleck are reportedly house hunting in New York City; Lopez is, of course, famously (and proudly) from the Bronx. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Disappointed though she may be, it’s full steam ahead into her next ventures, the source said. “Jennifer is extremely proud of all the hard work she puts into her projects, and Ben [Affleck, her husband] has been a huge support through it all,” they said.

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 and have a love story that spans far longer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck are currently house hunting in New York City, and Lopez is focused on her next movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which she’s already filming in New Jersey. Lopez will also co-chair the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, and said in a video posted on Vogue’s Instagram account yesterday that she’s “still deciding” on what to wear for the big night.

“When Anna [Wintour] calls you and asks you to co-host the Met Gala along with her, it’s kinda the biggest night in fashion, and to raise money for the museum, it was a real honor,” Lopez said of Vogue’s longtime editor-in-chief. “It’s a nice thing to be a part of.”

As for her look for the event, “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute,” Lopez said, adding that she has a few different sketches she’s looking at. “Like, I like choices, and then I go, ‘Okay, this is how I feel today,’ and then we try to kinda create some type of amazing look—‘cause that is the night for looks!”

Lopez at the Met in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez will co-chair the event—the theme of which is “The Garden of Time”—alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth; this certainly won’t be Lopez’s first time at the event, as she’s attended well over a dozen times, including last year, where she wore a velvet halter gown by Ralph Lauren. The design featured a pink silk satin skirt and the entire creation, including its floral collar, was made entirely by hand, People reports.

Of the ups and downs of the year, “She really doesn’t care what others think,” the source speaking to Us Weekly said. “She’s looking for a fresh start,” adding that Affleck has been keeping “Jen grounded” through it all.

Lopez's tour, her first in five years, kicks off June 26 in Orlando. (Image credit: Getty Images)