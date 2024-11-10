Jennifer Lopez Is the Queen of the Revenge Dress in a Daring Naked Gown at 'Wicked' Premiere

If there were any doubts as to whether or not Jennifer Lopez is the queen of the revenge dress, the singer and actress is putting them to rest.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Enough actress walked the red carpet at the Wicked premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping barely there naked dress.

The halter gown featuring gemstone embellishments and daring side cut-outs is straight off the runway from Zuhair Murad’s Spring-Summer 2024 Couture Collection. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez completed her red carpet look with jewelry from Sabyasachi.

Since news broke that Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and on the anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia back in 2022, the singer has been stepping out in revenge dress after revenge dress, showing the world (and perhaps her ex) that her public breakup is not keeping her down.

Jennifer Lopez at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, Sept. 6, Lopez attended the premiere of her new movie Unstoppable—which is produced by Affleck's company, Artists Equity—during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.

Her attendance came shortly after news of her impending divorce went public.

For the occasion, Lopez decided to wear a daring, silver Tamara Ralph gown featuring head-to-toe slits on the side held together with large black bows. While stopping at the media tent to answer some press questions, Lopez told People that she wasn't sure she'd wear the nearly-naked gown while walking the red carpet.

"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't," Lopez told the publication, referring to her revenge dress. "And I was like, f*** it.

( Affleck, who skipped the premiere and instead was spotted at the time in Los Angeles , where he lives.)

After the premiere, posted a series of photos of her daring gown on Instagram , accompanied by a simple caption that was both fitting for the occasion and could (potentially) carry a double-meaning now that the mom of two is once again navigating single life.

"Unstoppable," Lopez wrote.

Jennifer Lopez at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Lopez doesn't limit her "revenge" attire to just red carpet-worthy gowns. While reuniting with Affleck back in September, the actress was spotting wearing a casual-yet-chic black, long-sleeve turtleneck crop top , paired with one of her favorite fall denim trends: flared jeans.

Her reunion (and arguably revenge) crop top was a touch more subtle than the white turtleneck crop top she was spotted wearing in Los Angeles days earlier that same month and post-break up. The singer and actress paired the ab-bearing top with cream-colored pants and dark high-heeled, fall-ready boots.

Of course, she accessorized her "revenge" outfit with her iconic (and expensive) crocodile Birkin, valued at upwards of $89,000, because nothing says "don't be fooled by the rocks that I got" like a Birkin.