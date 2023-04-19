Jessica Biel Looks Back on Her “Questionable” 2000s Outfit Choices

If you were around and attempting to be on trend in the 2000s, you will no doubt agree with this statement: We all made some iffy fashion choices during the decade. And Jessica Biel is owning it, sharing throwback photos of her “questionable” but “cool again” outfits from the decade, People reports.

For what it’s worth, Biel was a total 2000s cool girl, so anything she wore was sure to set trends. In an Instagram post shared on Monday, she took a look back at the decade as she prepares to promote the forthcoming second season of her Freeform thriller series Cruel Summer, which takes place during the early aughts.

“I hear all of these outfits are cool again,” she wrote. “Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time. More halter tops coming to a screen near you June 5.”

The carousel includes three photos of Biel, including the look she wore to the American Pie premiere in 1999—a two-toned pink tank top with calf-length cargos, sandal heels, and a mix of accessories, People reports, including a rubber band watch. Also included was a photo of Biel in a leather jacket and a striped knit beanie, and what looks like a professionally taken photo in a forest green halter top with her hair in a half-up style.

And Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake—who was also most certainly a trendsetter for 2000s fashion and, um, surely has a few questionable outfit choices of his own—jumped in the conversation, commenting “The teenage me just started sweating,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Though the two were both extremely famous during the decade—she for her acting career, he for his music—they didn’t start dating until 2007, ultimately marrying in 2012.