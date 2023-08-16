Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Wore a Dress Jessica Simpson Once Made Famous—and Simpson Loves It

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We love to see women supporting women, and Jessica Simpson did just that on Instagram on Sunday, sharing her appreciation and admiration for Catherine Zeta-Jones, who wore the same purple maxi dress on vacation that Simpson once wore on the red carpet.

“Sexy never goes out of style,” Simpson captioned her Instagram story alongside a white heart emoji.

Simpson wore the purple Ungaro maxi dress in December 2005 at the VH1 Big in ’05 Awards; per People , and our pop culture memory of the moment, this look was dubbed Simpson’s “revenge dress” look, as she wore it just weeks after announcing her divorce from Nick Lachey, her then-husband of three years. The dress “features a plunging halter neckline, a sequined bodice, and a cheetah-print band at the waist,” the outlet reports. Simpson accessorized the outfit with large, silver hoop earrings and black peep toe heels—very 2005, indeed.

Zeta-Jones wore the dress while vacationing with husband Michael Douglas at the Taverna del Marinaio in Portofino, Italy a couple of weeks ago. She paired the look with sunglasses and espadrilles while walking hand-in-hand with her husband of 23 years. Alluding to her Italian getaway, just a couple of days before the photos of her in the Ungaro dress were taken, Zeta-Jones took to Instagram and posted a selfie in a one-piece swimsuit with the caption, simply, “Ciao.”

As to her appearance in Ungaro, People writes that “Zeta-Jones had no intention of revenge when she donned the dress in Italy,” alluding to the “revenge dress” moniker that accompanied Simpson’s appearance in it, “but, as always, had style in mind.”