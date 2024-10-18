J.Lo Is Over Ben. She's Into Oscar Now.

To say 2024 was tough for Jennifer Lopez might be the understatement of the year. Between filing for divorce from husband Ben Affleck (on their second anniversary, to boot), canceling her much-hyped tour and failing to make a splash with her new album, no one would blame J.Lo for keeping a low profile. But according to some insiders, this pop star is planning nothing of the sort for 2025.

"She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise," a source told the Daily Mail. In fact, Lopez might just be Unstoppable in 2025.

While she might be "Jenny From the Block," Lopez is planning to be Jenny at the Oscars. "She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," an insider said, calling her acting in the film "sensational."

"I saw the movie and wow, she nails it. I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon but this film is a wake up call, like, hey guys, she can really act her pants off," the source continued.

J.Lo is hoping for an Oscar nod for her recent movie, Unstoppable. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source continued that "Jen wanted the Oscar for Hustlers and felt she deserved it," giving her additional motivation to nab an award next year. "It helps that she is now seen as the victim in the Affleck split," the insider added. "I think voters may want to give her the award now, they feel she has been through a lot."

An Oscar isn't the only thing on this star's mind. According to Page Six, Lopez is planning to drop a new album, despite the critical reviews from her recent release, This Is Me...Now.

A source told the outlet that Lopez "wants a big dance hit," adding, "Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And even though she was forced to cancel her 2024 tour amid her marriage woes, it seems like a new lineup of shows is back in J.Lo's calendar. Per the Daily Mail, "When Jen canceled her tour earlier this year, it was with the intention of doing it in 2025, so that has been on the books for a while."

The source added that fans can look forward to "a greatest hits tour with all the razzle dazzle" and that the star "will slip into all those sexy outfits and look fantastic."

Let's get loud, Jen.