Jodie Turner-Smith Aspires to Gwyneth Levels of Conscious Uncoupling Amid Ex Joshua Jackson's Relationship With Lupita Nyong'o

Jodie Turner-Smith is taking a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow's book in the aftermath of her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

The Acolyte actress recently spoke to The Cut about her life lately, including what it's been like for her separating from the father of her child.

At one point during the interview, Turner-Smith was asked how she feels about Jackson's equally public relationship with fellow actress Lupita Nyong'o.

"Good for them," she said. "We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family."

In case you somehow missed this cult moment in history, Paltrow and Martin are famous for having "consciously uncoupled" when they divorced in 2015—in large part to make their split easier on their two children.

Jodie Turner-Smith with her ex-husband Joshua Jackson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner-Smith and Jackson were married between 2019 and 2023, with the actress being the one to file for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." They share daughter Juno, 4.

Speaking to The Cut, Turner-Smith said she and her ex-husband were on "different paths," which eventually led to their separation.

Soon after the divorce filing, a source claimed to Us Weekly that Jackson was blindsided by it. "Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy," the source said at the time.

In February, Turner-Smith officially broke her silence on the divorce, telling The Times, "Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

Meanwhile, Jackson and Nyong'o have reportedly been dating since late last year, when a source told Us Weekly, "Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible."

The two confirmed the relationship themselves when they were photographed holding hands in December.