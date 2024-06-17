Jodie Turner-Smith Aspires to Gwyneth Levels of Conscious Uncoupling Amid Ex Joshua Jackson's Relationship With Lupita Nyong'o

Jodie Turner-Smith is taking a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow's book in the aftermath of her divorce from Joshua Jackson.
The Acolyte actress recently spoke to The Cut about her life lately, including what it's been like for her separating from the father of her child.
At one point during the interview, Turner-Smith was asked how she feels about Jackson's equally public relationship with fellow actress Lupita Nyong'o.
"Good for them," she said. "We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family."
In case you somehow missed this cult moment in history, Paltrow and Martin are famous for having "consciously uncoupled" when they divorced in 2015—in large part to make their split easier on their two children.
Turner-Smith and Jackson were married between 2019 and 2023, with the actress being the one to file for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." They share daughter Juno, 4.
Speaking to The Cut, Turner-Smith said she and her ex-husband were on "different paths," which eventually led to their separation.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Soon after the divorce filing, a source claimed to Us Weekly that Jackson was blindsided by it. "Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy," the source said at the time.
In February, Turner-Smith officially broke her silence on the divorce, telling The Times, "Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."
Meanwhile, Jackson and Nyong'o have reportedly been dating since late last year, when a source told Us Weekly, "Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible."
The two confirmed the relationship themselves when they were photographed holding hands in December.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez Wishes "Our Hero" Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day Amid Rumored Marital Strife
She shared a stunning throwback pic.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
All Your Questions About the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Premiere, Answered
The 'Game of Thrones' prequel returned with one of the franchise's most brutal scenes ever.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Joe Alwyn Publicly Discusses His Breakup With Taylor Swift for the Very First Time
The pair called it quits a year ago in 2023.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jodie Turner-Smith Is Ready to Talk About Her Recent Divorce: "The World Is My Oyster"
"The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working."
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed They're Dating With a PDA-Filled Grocery Run in Joshua Tree
The couple that grocery shops together, stays together.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Jodie Turner-Smith Posts Quote About “Unhealed” People the Day After Ex Joshua Jackson is Spotted at a Concert with Lupita Nyong’o
Though Nyong’o and Jackson are reportedly just friends, the same day she announced on Instagram that she, too, was going through a breakup.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o Heartbreakingly Opens Up About Split From Selema Masekela: "Love Extinguished by Deception"
She shared how she feels on Instagram.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Joshua Jackson Was Reportedly Blindsided By Jodie Turner-Smith Filing for Divorce Earlier This Week
“Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson After Nearly Four Years of Marriage
The two share a three-year-old daughter and have been together since 2018.
By Rachel Burchfield Published