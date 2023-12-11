Jodie Turner-Smith Stunned in Two Midriff-Baring Outfits Over the Weekend

Very few people can pull off an effortless midriff-baring look, let alone two in a single weekend.

But that’s exactly what British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith did recently, proving that a lot of confidence and a little bit of skin can go a long way when you’re trying to slay.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Turner-Smith was seen walking hand-in-hand with Fancy Gomez in Los Angeles, California, rocking high-rise baggy jeans and a see-through, mesh green sweater with a midriff cut-out. Turner-Smith was all smiles, pairing the simple look with a green watch, a white layered necklace and some shades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping the midriff-inspired theme going, Turner-Smith attended a special screening of the movie All of Us Strangers—featuring Paul Mescal and Claire Foy —wearing a white tuxedo shirt and black high-rise trousers. She completed the look with a black oversized jacket that, when buttoned, concealed her midriff. Versatility! Options! We’re here for it all.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner-Smith’s stunning weekend looks come as her ex, Joshua Jackson, was spotted alongside Lupita Nyong’o while visiting a grocery store in Joshua Tree, California. The pair appeared to confirm their rumored relationship , holding hands and looking very comfortable together.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson on October 2nd, citing "irreconcilable differences” after four years of marriage. Jackson was reportedly “caught off guard” by the split , according to a report from Us Weekly .

“They had their issues, as many couples do—especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child,” a source told the publication in October . “Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

Jackson and Nyong’o were first spotted together in late October, amid both of their tense breakups (Nyong’go had recently split from sports commentator Selema Masekela). One day after the pair were seen attending a Janelle Monáe concert together in Inglewood, California, Turner-Smith shared a post on Instagram about “unhealed people,” US Weekly reported at the time.

“An unhealed person can find offense in pretty much anything someone does,” Turner-Smith wrote at the time. “A healed person understands that actions of others has absolutely nothing to do with them. Each day you get to decide which one you will be.”

Turner-Smith clearly isn’t in need of a revenge dress—not when she has perfected care-free midriff look not once, but twice.